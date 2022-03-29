Global Breakfast Food Market to 2030 - by Nature, Product Type, Sales Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Breakfast food Market by Nature, Product Type, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global breakfast food market was valued at $398,139.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $729,526.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Breakfast food is the meal that is consumed most often taken in the early morning before undertaking day's work. The breakfast food includes oats, muesli, cornflakes and other cereals, egg, yogurt, RTE (ready to eat) breakfast food and others. Some breakfast foods such as tofu, oats, plant-based dairy products including butter & yogurt, organic egg, organic bakery foods and others are expensive than alternative food items. Thereby, high per capita income is one of the key factors fostering the sale of various breakfast food products in developed markets.
The continuous expansion of online stores is expected to drive growth of the breakfast food market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.
Breakfast food manufacturers are continuously focusing on launching new products in the market. For instance, For instance, Tio Gazpacho, breakfast food manufacturer has introduced ready to drink chilled soup in the market that are available in different flavors spicy spinach avocado flavor, smoky corn flavor and more. This has dragged consumer attention toward chilled soup including other breakfast food for breakfast. However, the easy availability of counterfeit breakfast food in the market is hampering the growth of the market. Neverthless, rise in demand for organic breakfast food and rapid growth of online platform is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global breakfast food market is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into breakfast cereals, bakery product, dairy product and others. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global breakfast food market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- The key countries in four major regions are mapped depending on their market share.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in number of health conscious consumers globally
- Rise in disposable income
- Increasing Consumer demand for convenience food globally
Restraints
- Availability of counterfeit products
Opportunities
- Product Innovation
- Rise in demand for organic products
- Rapid growth of online retail platform
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Breakfast Cereals
- Bakery products
- Dairy products
- others
By Nature
- Conventional
- Organic
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Store
- Online Store
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Mentioned
- PepsiCo Inc.
- General Mills
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- NESTLE
- The Hain Celestial Group
- THE HAPPY EGG CO.
- HORMEL FOODS
- Kellogg Co
- Trillium Farm Holdings LLC
- Unilever
