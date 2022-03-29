Global Breakfast Food Market to 2030 - by Nature, Product Type, Sales Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Breakfast food Market by Nature, Product Type, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breakfast food market was valued at $398,139.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $729,526.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Breakfast food is the meal that is consumed most often taken in the early morning before undertaking day's work. The breakfast food includes oats, muesli, cornflakes and other cereals, egg, yogurt, RTE (ready to eat) breakfast food and others. Some breakfast foods such as tofu, oats, plant-based dairy products including butter & yogurt, organic egg, organic bakery foods and others are expensive than alternative food items. Thereby, high per capita income is one of the key factors fostering the sale of various breakfast food products in developed markets.

The continuous expansion of online stores is expected to drive growth of the breakfast food market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

Breakfast food manufacturers are continuously focusing on launching new products in the market. For instance, For instance, Tio Gazpacho, breakfast food manufacturer has introduced ready to drink chilled soup in the market that are available in different flavors spicy spinach avocado flavor, smoky corn flavor and more. This has dragged consumer attention toward chilled soup including other breakfast food for breakfast. However, the easy availability of counterfeit breakfast food in the market is hampering the growth of the market. Neverthless, rise in demand for organic breakfast food and rapid growth of online platform is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global breakfast food market is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into breakfast cereals, bakery product, dairy product and others. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global breakfast food market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped depending on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in number of health conscious consumers globally

Rise in disposable income

Increasing Consumer demand for convenience food globally

Restraints

Availability of counterfeit products

Opportunities

Product Innovation

Rise in demand for organic products

Rapid growth of online retail platform

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery products

Dairy products

others

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Mentioned

PepsiCo Inc.

General Mills

The Kraft Heinz Company

NESTLE

The Hain Celestial Group

THE HAPPY EGG CO.

HORMEL FOODS

Kellogg Co

Trillium Farm Holdings LLC

Unilever

