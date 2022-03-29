Insights on the Male Grooming Products Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Price Range, Distribution Channel and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Male Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global male grooming products market reached a value of US$ 74.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 108.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Grooming products help individuals to maintain their overall hygiene and physical appearance. In recent years, the male grooming patterns have changed with a significant emphasis on personal appearance, clothing, and beauty treatments. Earlier, male grooming products were limited to shaving creams, deodorants, aftershave colognes and shampoos.

However, as men are becoming more individualistic in terms of developing their style, several products have been introduced for them. These products range from skincare essentials, such as moisturizers, facial creams, face masks and anti-aging products, to cosmetics including bronzers and concealers. As the attitude toward traditional masculinity has changed, owing to the rising trend of the metrosexual man and the increasing influence of celebrities and influencers, men are now extensively investing in grooming products.

Moreover, a rise in the number of men's salon is spurring the demand for male toiletries across the globe. Apart from this, several market players are coming up with innovations in electrical products, such as shavers and razors, by adding new performance features built on the latest technologies. From basic blades to body groomers and electric shavers, their product offerings have expanded, which in turn has provided a positive thrust to the market growth. The leading companies are also investing in marketing campaigns and promoting their products on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

