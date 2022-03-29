The Worldwide Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Market by Construction Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stainless steel plumbing pipes market size is expected to reach $4,924.2 million in 2030 from $8,170.7 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Stainless steel plumbing pipes are parts used in installing sanitary wares in bathrooms or toilets and kitchen of residential or non-residential buildings. Products such as fittings, manifolds, and pipes are considered as plumbing pipes. Stainless steel plumbing pipes have features such as corrosive resistant, flexible, rigid, and long durable, which are suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial plumbing applications.

Fittings are elbow, adaptor or tee joint that are used to connect pipes with each other or with manifolds and valves. Manifolds are equipment that distribute the flow of hot water and cold water flowing through different tanks. Stainless steel plumbing pipes are the medium of flow of water from the tank to faucets or sanitary equipment. Valves control the flow of water. The residential segment includes plumbing pipes installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships, and private owned buildings.

Plumbing pipes used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices and public places are considered under the non-residential category. Bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential spaces need good quality plumbing pipes for durability. Fittings used in installing bathtubs, showerheads, faucets, and other sanitary equipment give them stability and efficiency. In addition, renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects is driving the stainless steel plumbing pipes market.

However, decrease in new construction activities in developed nations and fluctuation in raw material prices are anticipated to restraint the growth of the global stainless steel plumbing pipes market. Contrarily, rise in infrastructural development in African nations is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the stainless steel plumbing pipes market.

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global stainless steel plumbing pipes market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by global stainless steel plumbing pipes market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive global stainless steel plumbing pipes market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global stainless steel plumbing market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Renovation of residential and non-residential bathrooms & toilets

Increase in construction of malls and offices

Increase in spending on home remodeling

Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Decrease in new construction activities in African nations

Opportunities

Infrastructural development in African nations

Market Segments

By Construction Type

Renovation

Kitchens

Bathroom & Toilets

Others

New Construction

Kitchens

Bathroom & Toilets

Others

By End User

Residential

Single-Family

Multi-Family

Non-residential

Offices

Schools

Industrial Buildings

Retail

Hospitals

Hostels

Others

By Application

Bathtubs

Faucets

Showerheads

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Geberit AG

Jindal Stainless Limited

Steelmor Industries

Central States Industrial

Mueller Industries Inc

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited

Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc

Uponor Corporation

Bradley Corporation

Globe Union Industrial Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klbnts

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005600/en/