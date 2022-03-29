Construction Adhesives Market Report 2022 - Global Outlook & Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Construction Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period
The growth of the Construction Adhesives market can be amplified by the increasing adoption of construction adhesives in multiple applications such as flooring, housing, countertop, drywall lamination, and manufactured housing in geographies such as APAC, North America, and Europe.
CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTS
Hot-melt adhesives and water-based construction adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in roofing and lamination in buildings. Water-based construction adhesives are the largest sub-segment by technology and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization. Countries such as China and India are prominent markets in this region.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly product with low or no VOC content.
- Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based construction adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development
- Increasing Modular Construction
- Increasing Demand from Residential Sector
Key Vendors
- Henkel
- 3M
- Arkema
- Sika
- H.B. Fuller
Other Prominent Vendors
- BASF
- DOW
- Dap Products
- Franklin International
- ITW Performance Polymers
- Avery Dennison
- Mapei
- Ardex
- Laticrete International
- Terraco
- Weber
- Fosroc
- Wacker Chemie
- Delo
- Parker Lord
- Custom Building Products
- Flextile
- PPG Industries
- Alfa Adhesives
- Gorilla Glue Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Application of Construction Adhesives
7.1.2 Key Takeaways
7.1.3 Supply Chain
7.1.4 Patent Filed for Construction Adhesives
7.1.5 New Product Innovations
7.2 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development
8.2 Increasing Modular Construction
8.3 Increasing Demand from Residential Sector
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Low Voc Adhesives
9.2 Rising Demand from APAC Region
9.3 Growing Demand for Sustainable Buildings
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Limitations of Hot-Melt Adhesives
10.2 Feedstock Sourcing & Pricing
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Value & Volume
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Adhesives Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Acrylic
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
12.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
12.4 Polyurethane
12.5 Polyvinyl Acetate
12.6 Epoxy
12.7 Others
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Water-Based
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
13.4 Hot-Melt
13.5 Solvent-Based
13.6 Reactive
13.7 Others
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)
14.4 Commercial
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
