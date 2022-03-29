ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Construction Adhesives Market Report 2022 - Global Outlook & Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 29, 2022 7:32 AM | 5 min read

The "Construction Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

The growth of the Construction Adhesives market can be amplified by the increasing adoption of construction adhesives in multiple applications such as flooring, housing, countertop, drywall lamination, and manufactured housing in geographies such as APAC, North America, and Europe.

CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTS

Hot-melt adhesives and water-based construction adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in roofing and lamination in buildings. Water-based construction adhesives are the largest sub-segment by technology and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization. Countries such as China and India are prominent markets in this region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly product with low or no VOC content.
  • Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based construction adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development
  • Increasing Modular Construction
  • Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

Key Vendors

  • Henkel
  • 3M
  • Arkema
  • Sika
  • H.B. Fuller

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BASF
  • DOW
  • Dap Products
  • Franklin International
  • ITW Performance Polymers
  • Avery Dennison
  • Mapei
  • Ardex
  • Laticrete International
  • Terraco
  • Weber
  • Fosroc
  • Wacker Chemie
  • Delo
  • Parker Lord
  • Custom Building Products
  • Flextile
  • PPG Industries
  • Alfa Adhesives
  • Gorilla Glue Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Application of Construction Adhesives

7.1.2 Key Takeaways

7.1.3 Supply Chain

7.1.4 Patent Filed for Construction Adhesives

7.1.5 New Product Innovations

7.2 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development

8.2 Increasing Modular Construction

8.3 Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand for Low Voc Adhesives

9.2 Rising Demand from APAC Region

9.3 Growing Demand for Sustainable Buildings

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Limitations of Hot-Melt Adhesives

10.2 Feedstock Sourcing & Pricing

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Value & Volume

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Adhesives Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Acrylic

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

12.4 Polyurethane

12.5 Polyvinyl Acetate

12.6 Epoxy

12.7 Others

13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Water-Based

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

13.4 Hot-Melt

13.5 Solvent-Based

13.6 Reactive

13.7 Others

14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Residential

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.3.3 Market by Geography (Value & Volume)

14.4 Commercial

15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b19cgm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.