Helbiz Announces Purchase of PIPE units by its Chief Executive Officer

Helbiz, Inc. ("Helbiz" or the "Company") HLBZ, a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced that on March 29, 2022, Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, purchased 350,000 units of the August 2021 PIPE offering, each unit consisting of one shares of Class A Common Stock (the "Class A Common Stock") and one warrant to purchase an additional share of Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share for an aggregate price of $1,001,000.

"Looking at this industry and the year ahead, I only grow more confident about Helbiz," said Palella. "As the market matures, we see global interest in bringing micro-mobility to their streets. Right now, just in the United States, we're in conversations with over a dozen local governments, universities and B2B partners about providing our services."

"Micro-mobility continues to be an increasingly attractive solution to a number of issues, such as carbon reduction, urban traffic decongestion, and economical and convenient urban transportation. We have never been more excited by our potential to fully capture the huge market opportunity in front of us.""

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

