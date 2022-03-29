22 FICS® Customers Featured in Mortgage Bankers Association's 2021 Year-End Rankings of Top Commercial/Multifamily Servicers

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a leading mortgage loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software provider, is pleased to announce that many of its clients have again been recognized in the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) biannual rankings of top commercial servicing volumes. Twenty-two of the software provider's current clients were included in the top 84 companies in the Year-End 2021 Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings.

The MBA releases its rankings of servicers biannually, at the middle and end of each year. The rankings reflect data on the volume of loans serviced, including categories for primary, master, and special servicing, and ranks servicing firms by total servicing volume as well as servicing for specific investor groups, including CMBS, life insurance companies, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac®, FHA and others.

FICS' Commercial Servicer® plays a significant role in helping the customers included in the rankings manage their commercial loan portfolios. Commercial Servicer® is a user-friendly software solution that automates and provides seamless dataflow for commercial loan servicing for complex structured loans (e.g., commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and equipment). The Commercial Servicer® API allows users to schedule and automate virtually every program, report, and interface in the system, eliminating after-hours work and reducing mistakes caused by human error.

Draper & Kramer, Incorporated, an FICS® customer headquartered in Chicago, was included in the rankings for primary and master servicing of total loans as well as servicing of life insurance companies loans. Working with FICS® since 1998, Draper & Kramer uses Commercial Servicer® and Commercial Accountant® to service their $3.5 billion portfolio of life insurance company loans. Now in its third generation, Commercial Servicer® has enabled Draper & Kramer to keep up with constantly changing servicing requirements. "Commercial Servicer® simplifies escrow administration and makes it easy to track and manage taxes, insurance, UCCs and annual inspections," says Jane Kanan, Senior Vice President of Draper & Kramer's Commercial Finance Group. "FICS' customer support is the best! The system support staff speak ‘Jane'."

"Commercial servicers rely on FICS' software to meet changing regulatory and investor reporting requirements while servicing a variety of loans," said Susan Graham, president and COO of FICS®. "The inclusion of FICS® customers in 15 of the 17 categories in these rankings reflects the confidence our customers have in FICS' solutions meeting their requirements. The 22 FICS® customers featured in this year's MBA year-end rankings validate that our software provides the functionality servicers need to achieve outstanding business success."

About FICS®

FICS® is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS' software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005282/en/