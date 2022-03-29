Bellevue University Launches New Human Capital Lab Podcast Hosted by Dr. Michelle Eppler

Bellevue University, one of the nation's leaders in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, has launched a new podcast called Human Capital Lab.
Human Capital Lab is a podcast about unlocking the long-term potential of human capital. Through conversation with visionaries in various fields, it will explore the links between education, employee fulfillment and corporate productivity.
In the debut episode, host Dr. Michelle Eppler talks to Adele Cook, Chief Learning Officer for the State of Arizona's Department of Economic Security, about empathy in leadership.
"Launching the Human Capital Lab podcast is a way to continue and broaden the critical conversation about the business impact of learning," said Dr. Eppler. "I'm excited to help companies better understand the true ROI of their investments into people."
Fans of Human Capital Lab can submit feedback and ideas, or inquire about guest appearances for future programs at https://humancapitallab.org/inquire/
About Bellevue University
Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with nearly 60,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation's top military and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 80 degree programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).
About Bellevue University's Human Capital LabTM
Bellevue University's Human Capital Lab™ was founded to research and report credible links between learning interventions and enterprise impact. The Lab's mission is to develop innovative and valuable approaches to unlocking the long-term potential of human capital investments. Since the lab was founded, it has produced hundreds of public and propriety studies that demonstrate the impact that learning can make on employee lives, employee opportunity, and corporate outcomes like revenue, profit, and customer satisfaction.
