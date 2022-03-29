ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Global Mortuary Cabinets Market Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Rising Trend of Organ & Body Donations, Advancement of Post-mortem Imaging Methods, & Growing Need for Oversized Mortuary Cabinets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 29, 2022 7:21 AM | 5 min read

The "Mortuary Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mortuary cabinets market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.92% during 2022-2027.

The growing number of deaths worldwide contributes to industry growth. In addition, increasing awareness for adopting mortuary cabinets and rising demand for research related to cancer and forensic science are also driving the market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mortuary equipment such as mortuary cabinets or chambers to store dead bodies has also witnessed a high shortage.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The global mortuary cabinets market by type is segmented into multiple bodies and single body. Multiple bodies expect to observe the highest incremental growth of $55.15 million during the forecast period.

There are two types of mortuary cabinets based on temperatures - negative and positive temperature mortuary cabinets. The negative mortuary cabinets is likely to observe the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global mortuary cabinets market during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Players dominating the global mortuary cabinets include Affordable Funeral Supply, ALVO, AnatHomic Solutions, Angelantoni Life Science, Bally Refrigeration Boxes, Barber Medical, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Blue Star, and many others.

In addition, less stringent government regulations, availability of raw materials, and cooling systems are helping these vendors in the manufacture of mortuary cabinets.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • The rising trend of organ & body donations
  • Advancement of post-mortem imaging methods
  • Growing need for oversized mortuary cabinets

Prominent Vendors

  • Affordable Funeral Supply
  • Alvo
  • AnatHomic Solutions
  • Angelantoni Life Science
  • Bally Refrigeration Boxes
  • Barber Medical
  • Bionics Scientific Technologies
  • Blue Star
  • C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c
  • CEABIS
  • COMFIT srl
  • Deluxe Scientific Surgico
  • EIHF Isofroid
  • EVERmed
  • Flexmort
  • FRIMA Concept
  • H.L. Scientific Industries
  • HYGECO
  • Ice Make Refrigeration
  • Jiangsu Rooe Medical Technology
  • Kenyon Group
  • KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG
  • Labtronixed
  • LEEC
  • Matachana Group
  • MEDIS Medical Technology
  • Mixta Medical
  • Mopec
  • Morquip Maintenance
  • Mortech Manufacturing
  • PL Tandon & Co
  • SKMortech
  • SM Scientific Instruments
  • Span Surgical
  • Spire Automation and Innovation India
  • Spire Integrated Solutions
  • Stericox India Private Limited
  • Thalheimer Kuhlung
  • Trufrost Cooling
  • UFSK INTERNATIONAL GmbH & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Temperature

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Technical Features of Mortuary Cabinets

7.1.2 Types of Refrigeration With Mortuary Cabinets

7.1.3 Advantages of Mortuary Cabinets

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Trend of Organ & Body Donations

8.2 Advances in Post-Mortem Imaging Methods

8.3 Growing Need for Oversized Mortuary Cabinets

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Patients

9.2 Increasing Deaths Due to Infectious Diseases & Road Accidents

9.3 Increasing Number of Well-Equipped Healthcare Facilities

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Mass Disposal of Dead Bodies During Emergency Conditions

10.2 Lack of Awareness & High Cost of Mortuary Chambers

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Cabinet Type Insights

11.2.2 Temperature Insights

11.2.3 End-User Insights

11.2.4 Geographic Insights

11.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Mortuary Cabinets

11.4 Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Cabinet Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Multiple Bodies

12.4 Single Body

13 Temperature

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Negative

13.4 Positive

14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Mortuaries

14.5 Others

15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nvsvu

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.