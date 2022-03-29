Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Transdermal Skin Patches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transdermal skin patches market reached a value of US$ 7.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.57 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

AdhexPharma

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Luye Pharma Group?

Medherant Limited

Nitto Denko Corporation

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.)

Prosolus Inc.

Samyang Holdings Corporation

Tapemark

Teikoku Pharma USA Inc. (Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd)

tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Transdermal skin patches refer to a non-invasive and easy to use drug delivery method of administering constant and consistent therapeutic dosages into the bloodstream over a predetermined time. They consist of backings, drugs, membranes, adhesives, liners, chemical enhancers and permeators, physical aids, and low electrical current like iontophoresis. They provide a consistent diffusion rate, depending on the characteristics of the skin and the design of the patch. They are nowadays widely used as cosmetic, topical, and transdermal delivery systems around the world.

Transdermal skin patches are effective for treating cardiac and hormonal disorders, migraine, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, stroke, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), osteoporosis, and restless leg syndrome. Thus, a significant increase in the percentage of the population suffering from these ailments represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth.

Moreover, these patches help avoid the traditional oral route for ingesting medicines, lower the inconvenience caused due to intravenous or parenteral therapies, and prevent gastrointestinal toxicity, nausea, and vomiting. Furthermore, due to the ease of administration, transdermal skin patches are gaining traction to improve the compliance of the patient during prolonged treatments for chronic pains and in smoking cessation therapy.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for better therapeutics at affordable costs, coupled with a significant rise in the number of clinical trials of different drugs classes, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the introduction of pressure-sensitive adhesives and permeation enhancers, which lead to increased product diffusion and enhanced drug retention ability, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players and expand the application of transdermal skin patches across the globe in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global transdermal skin patches market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transdermal skin patches market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global transdermal skin patches market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

