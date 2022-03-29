March on with a Juicy Stakes Free Spins fix

Online Casino ends the month in style

April is on the way, but first comes a fitting finale for March at Juicy Stakes Casino – with new games and Free Spins springing into action.

The latest game to land on the popular poker and casino platform is Primal Wilderness; an immersive gaming experience ready to roar into action with a forest full of Free Spins and wild wins.

And to give players a taste of this new arrival, Juicy Stakes are giving away 10 Free Spins to any player who has ever deposited… absolutely free. Just log into the casino section, load up Primal WIlderness and your bitesize freebie will be waiting.

Now from the new to the classics, players can grab even more Free Spins from now until April 2nd on a series of super slots – Stacked, Wild Drops, 7 Fortune Frenzy and Jungle Stripes – simply by depositing and using the selected bonus codes.

To take advantage of this End of Month Spins Special, deposit $25 with STACK30 for 30 Free Spins on Stacked, and $35 using DROPS40 for 40 Free Spins on Wild Drops. Then you can grab another 50 with a $50 deposit and TREASURE50 on 7 Fortune Frenzy.

If you've earned your stripes by doing all of those, you'll get 75 Free Spins to use on the Juicy favourite Jungle Stripes – completely on the house.

Finally, there's still a few more days to take advantage of the Juicy Stakes Slot of the Month, Return to Paris. Up to 270 Free Spins can be claimed on this French crime caper – ian absolute steal.

NIGHT30, NIGHT60, NIGHT80 and NIGHT100 are the four bonus codes, which will earn you that amount of Free Spins when depositing $25, $50, $75 and $100 respectively. The offer is open until March 31st, before a new casino classic is named top of the slots!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "We're marching on through the year and celebrating the end of the month with a Free Spin feast – there's just loads up for grabs!

"We're also thrilled to announce the arrival of Primal Wilderness, a sensational new slot on the scene. We hope our players love it as much as we do – and they can soon find out with these 10 Free Spins."

