Qichao Hu, Founder & CEO of SES AI, to Participate in IPO Edge "Going-Public Boot Camp"

Event Begins at 2pm ET Today (Mar 29)
SES AI Corporation SES, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, announced today that the Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES, will participate in the IPO Edge "Going-Public Boot Camp."
- Date: March 29, 2022
- Time: 2-3:30 P.M. (Eastern Time)
- Click here to register for the event.
Other firms participating in the event include: Bowlero Corp; Nasdaq, Inc.; Vinson & Elkins LLP; Stifel; Gallagher; GTS; Morrow Sodali; ICR Inc.
About SES
SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/
SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company's website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
