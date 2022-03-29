Brooke Shields Joins Prospect Farms as Chief Brand Officer, Board Director, Investor

Actress, Advocate, Author and Entrepreneur Invests in Leading Wellness Brand to Spearhead Marketing and Community Engagement

Prospect Farms, a leading CPG wellness platform offering benefit-focused botanical products for people and their pets, today announced that Brooke Shields has joined as a Chief Brand Officer and been appointed to the Board of Directors.

In her senior commercial role, Shields will advise and collaborate on product development, marketing, and community engagement. After years of personal research for her own relief, she will initially drive brand awareness for Prospect Farms' clinically tested full spectrum CBD sleep & anxiety products.

"Through my own journey this past year following periodic injury recoveries and an overall healthy physical and mental state, it became clear to me how imperative it was to use my voice and platform to educate the more than 140 million Americans that today suffer from chronic sleep issues, anxiety, pain and depression," said Shields. "The sustainability and single source traceability of botanical ingredients, especially amid the industry's greenwashing epidemic, is more important than ever, ultimately leading me to Prospect Farms. I look forward to elevating the conversation around brands and products, and in turn helping wellness consumers everywhere find trust, transparency, and most important, relief."

Prospect Farms is a single source, seed-to-store wellness brand growing ingredients on their 400-year old farm in coastal Maine. Their benefit-focused botanical products are designed to help promote better Sleep, Mood & Anxiety, Muscle Pain Relief & Inflammation, Treatment Focused Skincare as well as Pet Health products to support mood and mobility issues.

"People everywhere look up to Brooke as an authentic and inspiring source of truth and honesty, especially when it comes to her own personal battles and her ability to combat them," said Brad Tipper, CEO of Prospect Farms. "After months of dialogue, it was clear how much of a difference Brooke could make by becoming an active part of the Prospect Farms team. We are excited for Brooke to play a significant role in the brand operations of Prospect Farms, educating and spreading awareness on the importance of traceable, benefit-focused botanicals to consumers everywhere. Please join me in welcoming Brooke to our team."

About Prospect Farms

Prospect Farms is a leading CPG wellness platform, fueling leading wellness brands with all-natural ingredients and botanical blends all from their farm in Prospect, Maine. Operating from a state-of-the-art, fully vertically integrated manufacturing and farming complex in coastal Maine, Prospect Farms supports a comprehensive wellness portfolio of over 50 benefit-focused botanical products designed to help promote better Sleep, Mood & Anxiety, Muscle Pain Relief & Inflammation, Treatment Focused Skincare and Pet Health products to support mood and mobility issues.

Each Prospect Farms branded product begins as an organically-grown hemp plant on their 250-acre farm. The brand's wellness portfolio includes 10 premium tinctures and topical products for your morning, noon, and nighttime wellness rituals, highlighted by their Dream tincture which is backed by clinical studies, while their veterinarian recommended pet line includes 32 products designed to improve mood and mobility and specially formulated for size and diet. The brand also owns and operates the botanical beauty brand Cannaluxe, a clean, green, botanical beauty line offering 9 natural skincare products powered by a full spectrum of fortifying cannabinoids and purifying botanical terpenes. To learn more about the Prospect Farms family of brands, please visit www.prospectfarms.com and www.cannaluxe.com and follow @prospectfarmsmaine, @prospectfarmspets and @cannaluxebeauty on Instagram.

