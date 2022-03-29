InMobi Debuts High Impact Video and Immersive Shopper Experiences for Retailers and eCommerce Businesses

InMobi Commerce Enables Product Discovery with Industry-First Influencer and Shoppable Video

InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced the launch of InMobi Commerce, an innovative suite of product discovery and monetization solutions, for retailers and ecommerce companies that are designed to help maximize media-derived revenues around the world. InMobi Commerce is a pioneer in launching shoppable videos to retailers, helping them create high-impact video shopping experiences, moving immersive product discovery from social platforms back to their owned channels.

Fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers have dramatically shifted product discovery and purchases online; in fact, eMarketer predicts that ecommerce sales in the U.S. will exceed $1 trillion for the first time in 2022 and grow exponentially in the coming years, topping $1.6 trillion by 2025. However, it appears that retailers continue to lose consumer browsing time and product discovery on their owned channels to social platforms, leaving retailers to own only the transaction. Sophisticated retailers are reframing their commerce operations, turning their websites into major media platforms to better leverage their first-party shopper audience data and capture larger advertising budgets. Additionally, eMarketer predicts retail media advertising spend will exceed $52 billion in 2023.

"Video-led discovery and monetization solutions are likely to help retailers bring experiences that consumers want and brands need. We're leveraging our 15-year history of building high-performance advertising and monetization solutions to help retailers reach and monetize audiences," says Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Advertising Platform. "Blending programmatic media with dynamic sight, sound and motion helps retailers reach the true value of their media, data and consumer access. InMobi Commerce provides retailers and brands the tools they need to enrich storytelling and drive effective shopper engagement in a brand-safe environment."

"The most progressive brands are moving away from the traditional separation between brand and performance and closer to a seamless integration of both," says Ivonne Kinser, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Avocados From Mexico. "I'm thrilled to see the InMobi's commerce technology leading the way towards a new form of video-led, sales-driven branded storytelling that is so critical for brands like ours that are embracing new ‘brandformance' approaches."

InMobi Commerce features an end-to-end, video-led discovery and monetization retail media platform. InMobi Commerce is leading the industry by launching three creative ad experiences that would make it easy for brands to share their unique stories, build trust and bring their products and services to life:

Shoppable video showcases specific products that consumers can purchase directly from within the video at different touchpoints in the shopper journey.

showcases specific products that consumers can purchase directly from within the video at different touchpoints in the shopper journey. Sponsored live influencer video drives additional consideration by leveraging micro influencers who add authenticity and connection with the consumer.

drives additional consideration by leveraging micro influencers who add authenticity and connection with the consumer. Sponsored brand video builds awareness among new users and enables retailers to capture top of the funnel awareness that has, until now, only been available through linear TV and connected TV.

"To compete with the other rich media environments that consumers expect online, retail media must go beyond static keywords and sponsored brands ads and offer people what they've come to expect from their online experiences: dynamic and emotive video, and ways to engage and interact and even create content," says Elizabeth Marsten, Senior Director of Marketplace Strategic Services at Tinuiti. "InMobi has designed a turnkey solution, which is a slick, easy to use solution, to tell stories beyond price and sentiment that cements connections, helping brands answer the question of ‘why' consumers should choose them."

Supporting all retail verticals–including consumer packaged goods, consumer electronics as well as apparel and beauty–InMobi Commerce is intended to help retailers successfully capitalize on the growing retail media market opportunity. Leveraging InMobi's deep ad tech expertise, InMobi Commerce provides a supply-side platform for retailers to offer premium ad space and connect brands with high-intent shoppers as they research, browse and shop online. The solution's video experiences provide advertisers with premium content that helps drive increased engagement and return on investment.

Powered by machine learning and providing deep, strategic insights, InMobi Commerce is designed to help retailers maximize budgets, demand and revenue from all the brands they want to reach without sacrificing the online customer experience. To learn more, visit inmobi.com/retail-media.

