Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle and St. James Cathedral Embrace Sustainability for First Hill Property Redevelopment

Westbank and Creative Energy partner to develop carbon-neutral community on First Hill

Today, the Archdiocese of Seattle and St. James Cathedral announced plans to sell and redevelop four properties on First Hill with Westbank, a global developer recognized for its long-term commitment to sustainable building. The vision is to create an inspiring carbon-neutral community that enhances the future of the First Hill neighborhood, while also supporting the continued mission of the Catholic Church.

"Creatively thinking about how we can better use our properties to achieve the mission of the Church is exactly what we need to do as good stewards of God's gifts," said Archbishop Paul D. Etienne. "Redeveloping our real estate in a very efficient and sustainable way not only reflects our Catholic value of caring for our common home, but also provides us with resources to carry out our greater mission of bringing Christ to others. This significant project is an investment in the First Hill community and in our future, ensuring we can continue the good work of the Catholic Church."

The Archdiocese of Seattle and St. James Cathedral will sell four properties for development including St. James Cathedral's Pastoral Outreach Center at 907 Columbia Street and the Archdiocese of Seattle's buildings at 710 Ninth Avenue (Paul Pigott Building), 907 Terry Avenue (old Chancery Building), and 1104 Spring Street (Connolly House). As part of the agreement with Westbank, the historic Connolly House will be preserved.

Commitment to the Environment

As announced in 2021, Westbank and its affiliate Creative Energy have partnered with Swedish Health Services on First Hill in Seattle. Swedish—an affiliate of Providence Health—is working with Creative Energy to modernize its campus infrastructure. As part of this project, Swedish will be able to divert excess heat from its First Hill Campus to an energy sharing platform. Through this platform, Swedish will be able to share excess heat, which becomes a source of heating for other buildings connected to the platform, dramatically reducing the overall carbon footprint of the neighborhood. This infrastructure investment is part of the commitment Swedish and Providence have made to be carbon negative by 2030.

As part of the redevelopment of the older Archdiocesan and St. James Pastoral Outreach Center buildings, Westbank plans to create upwards of 1,300 residential homes across the housing continuum, connected to the district energy system.

"It's a pleasure to be working with our partners at the Archdiocese of Seattle, to realize our shared vision for First Hill," said Westbank founder Ian Gillespie. "Our initiative will create low-carbon housing, infrastructure and amenities that will serve Seattle for generations to come. We're looking forward to continuing our work with the Archdiocese of Seattle and the team at Swedish Health Services, to not only contribute to the long-term vitality of this community but help First Hill significantly reduce its carbon footprint and demonstrate leadership globally in responding to climate change."

"Recognizing all of nature as the handiwork of God, Pope Francis calls us to do all we can to protect the earth from further destruction," said Archbishop Etienne. "Minimizing our impact on the earth is our responsibility as Catholics. Working with sustainability experts like Westbank and Creative Energy will ensure that the redevelopment uses green building techniques, processes and materials, while alleviating future environmental impacts with the district energy plan."

Archdiocesan offices and St. James Pastoral Outreach Center

"We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with our partners to help shape the future of First Hill," said Father Michael G. Ryan, pastor of St. James Cathedral since 1988. "This redevelopment will allow us to improve our office and gathering spaces, while greatly enhancing our ability to carry out our mission of worship and service. We are committed to being good stewards of our resources. St. James has been part of the history of First Hill since 1905, and we are excited to be part of shaping the First Hill of the future and ensuring that St. James Cathedral, as well as neighboring O'Dea High School, remain at its heart."

The archdiocese will identify a new consolidated office location for its 125 employees and St. James Cathedral will relocate the offices and meeting areas currently housed in the Pastoral Outreach Center.

"Currently we have our employees in four separate buildings, which is not only costly to maintain, but also inefficient and an impediment to collaboration among archdiocesan staff," said Joe Schick, CFO for the Archdiocese of Seattle. "Our plan is to merge all employees into one efficient office building, which reduces operational expenses, while providing a better experience for employees and visitors. This is a great example of our recently announced Catholic Real Estate Initiative in action."

Supporting Housing Affordability

The planned redevelopment has the potential to generate over $25 million for the City of Seattle's Mandatory Housing Affordability fund, which the city will allocate to build housing. This money will be made available to low-income and affordable housing builders, such as Catholic Housing Services (CHS), one of the largest providers of low-income and affordable housing in the city, which already operates two buildings on First Hill: Cathedral Place Apartments and Ozanam House.

For more information about the First Hill redevelopment, please visit https://firsthill-seattle.com/.

