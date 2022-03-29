ABBYY Opens New Intelligent Automation Engineering Center in Lithuania

Intelligent automation company, ABBYY, has opened a new office in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, to support the relocation of its Ukrainian employees. Engineering resources delivered from the Lithuanian office include customer support, professional services, customer success management, and training. It augments the engineering resources already established in other regions of Europe and the United States.
"Opening a customer-centric engineering center in the vibrant, tech-savvy city of Vilnius accomplishes two objectives – strengthen the high-level of customer support for our industry-leading intelligent process automation solutions, and safely relocate Ukrainian employees to Lithuania," commented Ulf Persson, CEO at ABBYY. "As a growing global company, we will continue to invest in our technical and people infrastructure to ensure the utmost customer success."
ABBYY's new engineering resource center in Lithuania is the company's 15th global office.
ABBYY powers intelligent automation. We reimagine the way people work and how companies accelerate business by delivering the intelligence that fuels automation platforms. Our solutions transform enterprise data and empower you with the insights you need to work smarter and faster. We help more than 5,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a US-based global company with offices in 15 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company/about-us/.
