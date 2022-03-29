Sonendo, Inc. Launches GentleWave Community App, an Exclusive Forum for GentleWave Providers to Share Clinical and Practice Insights and Resources

- Industry-first app for endodontic practices encourages GentleWave providers and staff to share best practices and clinical insights on GentleWave treatment
- Available for download in the Apple App Store or through Google Play
Sonendo, Inc. SONX, a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the launch of its GentleWave Community app, an industry-first app in endodontics designed specifically for users of the GentleWave System.
The GentleWave Community app provides doctors who use the GentleWave System with a private, peer-to-peer forum to share and seek treatment insights and tips from fellow GentleWave providers. Topics include clinical questions, clinical tips and pearls, case images, practice marketing, practice economics and overall management, and more. App users can also post photos, surveys, and links to additional references.
The GentleWave Community app was designed as a native app that fully resides on the user's iPhone or Android device, providing anytime/anywhere access to the community forum, along with engagement features such as push notifications and alerts.
The app is available exclusively to GentleWave providers and is the latest technology from Sonendo that enhances the Company's digital suite of tools for doctors, including TDO, Sonendo's Endodontic Practice Management Software Solution.
"We are committed to supporting the specialty of endodontics and will continue to invest in digital products, tools, and programs which enhance doctor and patient experiences and further our mission of saving teeth and improving lives," said Michael Smith, Sonendo chief commercial officer. "Peer-to-peer insights and support are important to integrating new technology and treatment approaches into any practice, and we're proud to enable a community that provides those resources to doctors and staff members who use the GentleWave System. The GentleWave Community App also complements our range of on-demand professional education with anytime, anywhere access."
The GentleWave Community app is available to download now through the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching "GentleWave Community." Access is limited to GentleWave providers and staff only.
About Sonendo
Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.
Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.
For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.
