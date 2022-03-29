Worldwide Social and Emotional Learning Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aperture Education, Everyday Speech and Rethink Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social and emotional learning market reached a value of US$ 2.08 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.47% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Aperture Education LLC

BASE Education

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)

Everyday Speech

Evolution Labs (Navigate360)

Kickboard Inc.

Nearpod

Panorama Education

Peekapak

Purpose Prep Inc.

Rethink Ed

The Social Express Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the process of promoting holistic child development through various innovative teaching methods. It is commonly deployed in pre-kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school classrooms through various digital solutions and services. It involves inculcating self-regulation, persistence, empathy, self-awareness and mindfulness. SEL solutions are utilized in schools and colleges to equip the students in regulating their emotions, paying attention, encouraging on-time graduation and college enrollment and enhancing financial earnings as adults. They also aid in enhancing the overall academic performance, scores, grades and supporting the cognitive, social and mental well-being of the students.

Significant growth in the education industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. SEL solutions are widely used across educational institutions in both developed and emerging economies and can be implemented across areas with weak internet connectivity. They act as highly beneficial resources for educators to develop academic and non-cognitive skills in children.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and cloud-computing solutions with SEL platforms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Due to the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, educational institutions are extensively adopting online and virtual platforms that are accessible through servers and virtual private network (VPN) tools.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of computing technologies in the kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12) sector is also contributing to the growth of the market. With the availability of economical smartphones, tablets and laptops, students and school authorities are widely adopting mobile learning solutions to enable faster and efficient learning. Other factors, including significant improvements in the educational infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global social and emotional learning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global social and emotional learning market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global social and emotional learning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Social and Emotional Learning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfoqpt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005581/en/