NuScale Power and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Announce Additional $10 Million PIPE Investment From SailingStone Capital Partners

Total committed PIPE investment increased from $211 million to $221 million

Additional institutional investment demonstrates strong investor support for NuScale's technology and business combination

SailingStone Capital Partners and Pickering Energy Partners merged in 2021 to form a leading global natural resources financial services firm

NuScale Power, LLC ("NuScale" or the "Company"), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor ("SMR") technology, and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. SV SVSVW))) ("Spring Valley"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that SailingStone Capital Partners ("SailingStone"), a subsidiary of Pickering Energy Partners LP, has committed to a $10 million private investment in public equity ("PIPE") in furtherance of the NuScale-Spring Valley merger transaction, increasing the total PIPE commitment for this transaction up to $221 million.

SailingStone provides investment solutions in the global natural resource space with a specific focus on the industrial businesses, commodities and infrastructure assets, which will enable the energy transition. This latest commitment further demonstrates the breadth and strength of investor interest in NuScale's SMR technology and the multifaceted role the company is poised to play in the global energy transition. It also follows NuScale and Spring Valley's announcement in February of the satisfaction of contingencies securing a $30 million PIPE commitment from Samsung C&T Corporation which ensured that, pending satisfaction of remaining closing conditions, the minimum cash threshold for the business combination can be met.

"As a first mover in this space, NuScale is developing pioneering SMR technology that is crucial to achieving net zero GHG emissions targets," said Ken Settles, Managing Director with SailingStone. "SailingStone is excited to partner with NuScale to bring this important technology to market and help shape the future of the energy sector."

"We are excited to welcome another excellent institutional partner in SailingStone," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale. "This additional commitment further solidifies our already strong financial position as we prepare to become a public company. The need for safe, reliable and affordable carbon-free energy is clear and urgent, and we are proud to receive yet another endorsement in our company and the significant role we can play in de-carbonizing the global energy industry."

NuScale is the provider of a proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear power solution, the NuScale Power Module™ ("NPM"), which is the only viable, near-term deployable SMR technology. Capable of generating 77 megawatts electric ("MWe") of electricity, the NPM is safe, reliable and scalable – NuScale's VOYGR™ power plant design can accommodate configurations of four, six and 12 modules that can provide up to 924 megawatts of electricity.

NuScale's NPM can serve as a reliable, carbon-free source of power that complements renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydropower generation. The NPM can provide consistent baseload power with available load-following, no matter the time of day, weather or season. Its unique design and safety features allow it to be easily integrated into electric grids or used in a variety of industrial applications such as water desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production and carbon-capture technology.

The $221 million in total PIPE proceeds, along with more than $232 million in Spring Valley's trust account subject to redemptions by Spring Valley's shareholders, will be used to bolster and accelerate the commercialization of NuScale's SMR technology.

SailingStone is joined by several other global financial and strategic investors committed to the PIPE, including DS Private Equity, Samsung C&T Corporation and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by Spring Valley's shareholders as well as other customary closing conditions.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) technology is offered in scalable sizes, including a VOYGR™-12 power plant, which includes 12 (77 MWe) NuScale Power Modules™ (NPM), using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale also offers smaller power plant solutions, the four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe), though others will be possible. With an array of flexible power options, NuScale is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with more than 70 years supporting nuclear projects.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power's website.

On December 14, 2021, NuScale announced a definitive business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. SV SVSVW))). Upon the closing of the business combination, NuScale will become publicly traded under the new ticker symbol "SMR." Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: https://www.nuscalepower.com/about-us/investors

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. SV SVSVW))) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities focusing on sustainability, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services. Spring Valley's sponsor is supported by Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based investment firm that focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American energy industry.

About SailingStone Capital Partners

SailingStone Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Pickering Energy Partners, is a dedicated global natural resource investment advisor focused on providing institutional investors access to a broad array of solutions related to the energy transition across the upstream natural resource space. SailingStone offers strategies which span evergreen public equity funds, opportunistic return of capital strategies and unique access to direct investments in private companies. As an engaged owner with a five-to ten-year investment horizon, SailingStone has always held its portfolio companies to a high ESG standard, with many investments posting industry-leading performance on methane capture, carbon sequestration, water recycling and community engagement/development initiatives. For more information, please visit www.SailingStoneCapital.com or www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

