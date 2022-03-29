ñol

Middle East Pump Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027 with Focus on Saudi Arabia, UAE, & Turkey - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 29, 2022 6:43 AM | 6 min read

The "Middle East Pump Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33%.

The rise in applications of pumps in industrial, agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors is expected to drive the Middle East pumps market. The considerable surge in the pace of infrastructural development is expected to propel the growth of the regional market.

MIDDLE EAST PUMP MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Based on product, the market is segmented into centrifugal pumps, reciprocating pumps, and rotary pumps. In 2021, the centrifugal pump segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of nearly 70%.

The agricultural segment of the market is driven by developments such as Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which aims to replace 20 million BEE star-rated energy-efficient agricultural pumps with grid-connected pump sets.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, several countries in the Middle East announced an investment of about $3 billion on pump systems. The rising applications of pumps in various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, mining, agriculture, domestic, manufacturing, and municipal water, is a major growth driver for the market. In addition, the surge in infrastructural development projects is expected to propel market growth.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors are actively investing in R&D initiatives to develop fundamental technologies to improve their core product technology and gain a competitive edge in the Middle East pumps market. The ability to use product portfolios, solutions, and services to meet customer requirements serves as a key competitive strength in the Middle East pumps market.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Depleting Groundwater Levels
  • Growing Agriculture Sector
  • Surge in Infrastructure Development Projects

KEY VENDORS

  • Alfa Laval
  • Wilo
  • Xylem
  • The Weir Group
  • Torishima
  • Sulzer
  • SPX FLOW
  • KSB
  • Kirloskar Brothers
  • Franklin Electric
  • Flowserve
  • DESMI
  • CIRCOR
  • Baker Hughes
  • Arian Pumps
  • Masdaf
  • Norm Hydrophore Pump
  • Sempa
  • Sumak Pumps
  • Vesta Pump
  • Vansan
  • Samsun Makina Sanayi
  • Sahinler Submersible Pump
  • PUMPPORT
  • Jetox Pumps

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Product

4.4.2 Market by End-user

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Demand Insights

7.3 Economic Outlook

7.3.1 Crude Oil Prices

7.4 Construction Industry Overview

7.4.1 Residential Construction

7.4.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction

7.4.3 Public Infrastructural Constructions

7.4.4 Construction Industry in Saudi Arabia

7.4.5 Construction Industry in Turkey

7.4.6 Construction Industry in UAE

7.5 Value Chain Analysis

7.5.1 Material Suppliers

7.5.2 Manufacturers

7.5.3 Distributors

7.5.4 Application

7.6 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions

7.7 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

7.8 Replacement Demand

7.9 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Number of Modular Construction Projects

8.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps

8.3 High Demand from Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.4 Growing Potential for Pump Exports

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Depleting Groundwater Levels

9.2 Growing Agriculture Sector

9.3 Surge in Infrastructure Development Projects

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.2 Highly Competitive and Fragmented Market

10.3 Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry

10.4 Climate Change & Natural Calamities

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

13 Centrifugal Pumps

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Single-Stage

13.3 Multi-Stage

13.4 Submersible

13.5 Turbine

14 Reciprocating Pumps

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1.1 Market Overview

14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Piston

14.3 Diaphragm

15 Rotary Pumps

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.1.1 Market Overview

15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Gear

15.3 Lobe

15.4 Peristaltic

15.5 Vane

16 End-user

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

17 Industrial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.1.1 Market Overview

17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Oil & Gas

17.3 Water & Wastewater

17.4 Food & Beverage

17.5 Chemical

17.6 Power

17.7 Mining

17.8 Pharmaceutical

18 Agriculture

18.1 Market Overview

18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

19 Commercial

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

20 Residential

20.1 Market Overview

20.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

21 Country

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Market Overview

22 Saudi Arabia

23 Turkey

24 UAE

25 Rest of Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2b751

