Malaysia Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028: Market Dynamics, Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By 2028, the construction equipment market in Malaysia is estimated to grow by CAGR of 4.95%. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

MARKET TRENDS

Shift toward green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment in renewable energy sector will impact the market positively.

Environmental policies and initiatives to increase the usage of excavators and loaders in waste management industry is one of the major factors driving the market growth

COVID-19 IMPACT

Due to the decline in the construction, agriculture, and mining industries in the country, there is a reduction in the demand for construction equipment that impact the sales of OEM. Disruptions in the supply chain increase logistic costs and negatively affect financial performance.

MALAYSIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Construction activities are expected to grow due to investments in development projects such as the development of metropolitan regions (construction of three bridges to link Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Telupid).

Earthmoving equipment accounts for a major share of the overall Malaysia construction equipment market due to their extensive use in construction and renewable energy projects such as 50-MW solar projects.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The construction equipment market in Malaysia is consolidated with XCMG being the leader, followed by Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, and SANY.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

1.1 Market Snapshot

1.2 Executive Summary

Section 2 - Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment

Section 3 - Market Landscape

3.1 Malaysia Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

3.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment

3.1.1.1 Excavator

3.1.1.2 Backhoe Loader

3.1.1.3 Motor Grader

3.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)

3.1.2 Material Handling Equipment

3.1.2.1 Forklift and Telescopic Handler

3.1.2.2 Crane

3.1.2.3 Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)

3.1.3 Road Construction Equipment

3.1.3.1 Road Roller

3.1.3.2 Asphalt Paver

3.2 Malaysia Construction Equipment Market by End User (Volume & Value)

3.2.1 Construction

3.2.2 Mining

3.2.3 Manufacturing

3.2.4 Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, etc.)

Section 4 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Malaysia, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact

Section 5 - Technological Development

Advent of New Technology

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Overview

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Komatsu

SANY

JCB

Liebherr Group

Hitachi

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Kubota

John Deere

Manitou

Hyundai Doosan Infracore

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Sumitomo Heavy Industries ltd

FHM Equipment SDN BHD

UMW

Mid Pac Far East

UM Construction Equipment Sdn Bhd

WDG RESOURCES Sdn Bhd,

TCIM

Other Prominent Vendors

Distributor Profiles

Section 7 - Quantitative Summary

Section 8 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Graphs

List of Tables

Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition

Research Methodology

Research Objective

Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

