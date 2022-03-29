Pepperdine Graziadio MBA Programs Climb in U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Business School Ranking

Latest numbers are further evidence of an upward trend in graduate business school rankings for Pepperdine Graziadio

In the newly released 2023 Best Business School Ranking by U.S. News & World Report (USNWR), the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Part-Time MBA program soared in the ranking climbing 16 spots to #57 from #73 in 2022. The Pepperdine Graziadio Executive MBA entered the ranking list at #28 and the Full-Time MBA program ranked #83.

"Being named a top business school by U.S. News & World Report is a tremendous honor and reflects our focus on equipping professionals to do good for themselves and for the world," said Dr. Bernice Ledbetter, dean of students and alumni affairs at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. "Professionals are increasingly interested in honing their talent so they can create meaningful change in areas like social and racial justice, gender equity, and the environment. We believe this ranking is recognition of Pepperdine Graziadio's desire to build up leaders who foster change, not follow it."

The USNWR 2023 Best Business Schools ranking surveyed 493 institutions with MBA programs in the US accredited by AACSB International, widely considered a gold standard of business school accreditation. Pepperdine Graziadio was among 134 other business schools that were ranked.

Part-Time MBA (PTMBA) programs were ranked by indicators of peer assessment score and student selectivity, and the Executive MBA (EMBA) programs were ranked based on an indicator of student selectivity. Full-Time MBA (FTMBA) programs were ranked by three indicators: quality assessment, placement success, and student selectivity. These rankings, along with other recent rankings, are recognition of Pepperdine Graziadio's high-quality academic programs and student success.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School surged in Bloomberg's 2021–2022 Best Business School Ranking, climbing 12 spots from #63 to #51, an all-time high. The school also ranked #20 in Bloomberg Businessweek's first Best B-School's Diversity Index. In December 2021, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School was nationally recognized by the Princeton Review as one of the Best Business Schools for 2022. It ranked #5 for Most Competitive Students in the Princeton Review rankings, up four spots from 2021, and was #16 for the Top Online MBA Programs for 2022. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School was named #23 in the Top 25 MBA for Female Founders 2021 rankings by Pitchbook in November 2021.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Part-Time MBA program focuses on transformational learning and people-first leadership for busy working professionals. The program can be completed in as little as two years. Students may choose from one of nine areas of concentration: business analytics; digital innovation and information systems; dispute resolution; entertainment, media, and sports management; entrepreneurship; finance; general management; global business; leadership and managing organizational change; and marketing.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School offers two separate Executive MBA programs for mid- to senior-level professionals ready to advance their careers in management. Classes for the one-of-a-kind Presidents and Key Executives (PKE) MBA and the Executive MBA (EMBA) meet at multiple campus locations to accommodate the busy schedules of working executives. By collaborating with industry-experienced faculty and small cohorts of peers, students develop transformational strategies for tackling the evolving challenges and business needs of executive-level leaders.

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Full-Time MBA program is designed for aspiring leaders seeking to build their business acumen and leverage their entrepreneurial spirit to make a positive impact in the business world and community. The program can be completed in as little as one year. Students can choose from eight concentrations: business analytics; digital innovation and information systems; dispute resolution; entertainment, media, and sports management; entrepreneurship; finance; leadership and managing organizational change; and marketing.

The Pepperdine Graziadio hallmark Education to Business (E2B) program, a part of both the full- and part-time program, provides experiential learning through client-based projects that connect MBA students with executives to address complex issues facing today's most notable organizations. Pepperdine Graziadio partners with global powerhouses, regional brands, and startups on consulting projects where students hone communication skills and flex creative thinking at a pace and intensity exceeding internships and practicums.

To learn more about Pepperdine Graziadio MBA programs, visit bschool.pepperdine.edu/mba-programs/.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

