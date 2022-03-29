Redslim Announces the Appointment of Paul Walker as a Strategic Advisor to the Board

Paul Walker joins Redslim as the company sharpens its focus on the CPG industry and syndicated data.

Redslim delivers end-to-end solutions that centralize access to syndicated data: From data ingestion and harmonization to the development of custom web dashboards and data lake feeds. Redslim collaborates with data agencies and technology providers to expand opportunities for data integration and business insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005770/en/

Paul Walker Joins Redslim as Strategic Advisor to the Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Walker is a recognized leader with over 25 years of experience in the syndicated data and CPG industry. During his career he took on leadership roles across different regions globally and he led the way towards organizational excellence in the retail research and tech industry.

Paul joins Redslim at an important stage of its journey. "We are pleased to welcome Paul at this exciting time, when we have so many potential breakthroughs in our business plan", says Alberto Alcaniz, Partner, and Member of the Board at Redslim. "Paul's extensive industry experience and personal values are a solid match with the Redslim DNA. Being a global B2B leader and a positive thinker, he will play a key role in our strategy ahead."

"After knowing Redslim well as a partner and customer I have seen the immense value they provide" comments Paul. "I am now looking forward to contributing to the expansion of that value with partners and customers as part of the team, both today and for the future."

About Redslim

Since 2013, Redslim has centralised access to fragmented syndicated data. Our solutions are centred on cloud computing and data lakes. They enable data democratisation and speed of access. We established a scalable and agile system towards unifying access to syndicated data, to the benefit of both IT and analytical divisions. Being a virtual firm, we are agile in managing the globally evolving data requirements. We operate a workforce of data and technology specialists across the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005770/en/