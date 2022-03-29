FoodTech – Micro algae- Omega3: Polaris Raises €5 Million to Support Its Strong Growth

Commercial expansion in Asia and the United States

Ramp-up in high EPA/DHA plant-based Omega 3 solutions

Significant increase of its sustainable production capacity

Polaris, a pioneer in Omega3 and leader in fatty acids with high concentrations of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which play a key role in cardiovascular, brain health and help to reinforce the immune system, has announced that it is raising €5 million, led by Seventure Partners, via its Health for Life Capital™ fund.

This funding will allow the company which operates in Japan, South Korea and recently the United States, to continue its international expansion, strengthen its position in nutraceutical industry and specialized nutrition (children, sports, pregnancy) and to expand its sustainable production unit in Brittany, France.

Polaris is a recognized leader in the EPA/ DHA market - worth an estimated USD 945 billion US $ in 2026 * - driven by the global nutrition transition, which is expected to grow sharply over the next few decades. Thanks to a sustained innovation dynamic, Polaris has imposed its expertise at global level to produce and to transform very high-quality polyunsaturated fatty acids. Since 2017, Polaris has developed and sold an innovative, sustainable solution derived from vegan micro-algae protected by a strong intellectual property. These products are a genuine alternative to Omega 3 fish oils. Of exceptionally high quality, allergen-free with a great organoleptic profile, i.e. offering clean taste and smell, they are very rich in EPA/DHA Omega 3 and meet the needs of the most demanding global markets: nutraceutical, child nutrition, functional foods, clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, etc.

Dominique Taret, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris, past CEO Roquette America commented: "We are delighted to have finalized this funding round with Seventure Partners, which is highly involved in our innovation-based growth and shares our approach to our buoyant target markets. Omega 3s are vital to good health, aging and immunity, as has been confirmed by more than 40,000 scientific publications. At Polaris, we are totally committed to reducing the environmental impact of our products and the plant-based oils we develop are not only a response to the problem of natural resource depletion but are also perfectly adapted to the needs of consumers worldwide."

For Isabelle de Cremoux, Chairman of the Management Board of Seventure Partners and member of the Board of Directors of Polaris:

"Thanks to its R&D and driven by its new management, Polaris has evolved and has added to its classic range of Omega 3 fish oils a differentiating range of premium algae-based nutritional ingredients, which are driving its current success and strong revenue growth. We are delighted that our Health for Life Capital II fund, which specializes in microbiome, is supporting this major new stage in the company's development, mainly in the international markets, and has already helped it reach the €20 million revenue mark.

She added, "We have developed globally recognized expertise in health, nutrition, foodtech and microbiome, enabling us to support our investee companies over the long term in their various growth stages. This is the case for Polaris, which develops high quality products that are environmentally friendly and bring unarguable health benefits not only in microbiome (immunity and prevention of cardio-metabolic diseases) but also in supplements for pregnant women and, more generally, an improvement in life quality (stress reduction, improved sleep quality, etc.)".

The Polaris team of 50 employees, is now supported by a board with highly complementary profiles: Isabelle de Cremoux Seventure Partners - Jean-Pierre Rivery, industrial expert in the food industry, Board of Directors - Jean-Gérard Galvez, Franco-American entrepreneur recognized in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors - Dominique Taret, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris of Polaris.

With this new financing, Polaris, which has shown very strong growth over the past five years, intends to support the annual growth of its turnover.

The law firms Fiducial Legal and Fidal have been advisers to the deal.

* Source : DATAM

About Polaris :

Polaris is an innovative, high-growth French company, leader in the Foodtech sector producing high-quality Omega3 oils, rich in EPA and DHA, from fish historically, and microalgae since 2017, with a content of up to 800 mg / g. All products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art production unit in France. The company's strategic objective is to develop sustainable, eco-responsible Omega-3 solutions with a full range of oils and powders from plant sources: 100% vegan, highly purified, GMO-free and allergen-free, with the aim of offering high-end Omega-3 products with increased stability and a better organoleptic profile, to the entire international population. Polaris controls the entire manufacturing chain of its products : its sourcing, its purification and stabilization processes as well as its know-how make it possible to meet the needs of the most demanding markets: Nutraceutical, Infant Nutrition, Functional Food, Clinical Nutrition, Sports Nutrition...Polaris oils are distributed in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. For more information: www.polaris.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005510/en/