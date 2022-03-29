Peter Shiner Joins Academy Securities as Director – FIG Sales & Trading

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Peter Shiner as Director of Financial Institutions Group Sales & Trading.

Peter Shiner is an experienced finance and capital markets professional who has been in the industry for nearly 13 years. Prior to joining Academy, Mr. Shiner held a position in Finance & Treasury at First Entertainment Credit Union in supporting strategies across bank balance sheet and financing frameworks that were accretive to earnings. Mr. Shiner was also a Director & Team Leader at Performance Trust Capital Partners where he led a team that educated and advised credit union & bank executive teams on securities transactions and asset-liability management strategies. Additionally, Mr. Shiner also brings additional insights into his role at Academy Securities through his time in corporate and venture finance as Advisor of Finance & Strategy at Building Resources and as Co-Founder of Blue Collar Capital Partners. Throughout his career, Mr. Shiner has built a strong history of working with NCUA and FDIC regulated institutions, which will be very beneficial to Academy.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to Academy," stated Academy's Chairman and CEO Chance Mims. "Peter will help Academy take the next step in its goal to deliver industry leading service to credit union and banking clients."

Mr. Shiner commented on joining Academy Securities: "I have a strong passion towards serving Community Financial Institutions developed over the past 13 years. In getting to know Academy Securities, their Team, their Integrity, and their Geopolitical Insights Group, I am firmly convinced that the resources and insights Academy has access to will add significant value to Community Financial Institutions and their ability to position their balance sheets for long-term success. I am honored to join Academy and I'm driven to push the mission forward in honoring and providing great opportunities for those that have served our country."

Mr. Shiner holds a BA in English Literature from Wheaton College as well as an MBA from Azusa Pacific University. He holds his Series 7, 63, and 79 licenses.

"Peter is a great addition to our fixed income team and will be vital in expanding our client coverage," stated Academy's President Phil McConkey.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients' success. Academy is our nation's first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Dallas, Austin, Louisville, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

