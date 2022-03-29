Peter Shiner Joins Academy Securities as Director – FIG Sales & Trading

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Peter Shiner as Director of Financial Institutions Group Sales & Trading.
Peter Shiner is an experienced finance and capital markets professional who has been in the industry for nearly 13 years. Prior to joining Academy, Mr. Shiner held a position in Finance & Treasury at First Entertainment Credit Union in supporting strategies across bank balance sheet and financing frameworks that were accretive to earnings. Mr. Shiner was also a Director & Team Leader at Performance Trust Capital Partners where he led a team that educated and advised credit union & bank executive teams on securities transactions and asset-liability management strategies. Additionally, Mr. Shiner also brings additional insights into his role at Academy Securities through his time in corporate and venture finance as Advisor of Finance & Strategy at Building Resources and as Co-Founder of Blue Collar Capital Partners. Throughout his career, Mr. Shiner has built a strong history of working with NCUA and FDIC regulated institutions, which will be very beneficial to Academy.
"We are delighted to welcome Peter to Academy," stated Academy's Chairman and CEO Chance Mims. "Peter will help Academy take the next step in its goal to deliver industry leading service to credit union and banking clients."
Mr. Shiner commented on joining Academy Securities: "I have a strong passion towards serving Community Financial Institutions developed over the past 13 years. In getting to know Academy Securities, their Team, their Integrity, and their Geopolitical Insights Group, I am firmly convinced that the resources and insights Academy has access to will add significant value to Community Financial Institutions and their ability to position their balance sheets for long-term success. I am honored to join Academy and I'm driven to push the mission forward in honoring and providing great opportunities for those that have served our country."
Mr. Shiner holds a BA in English Literature from Wheaton College as well as an MBA from Azusa Pacific University. He holds his Series 7, 63, and 79 licenses.
"Peter is a great addition to our fixed income team and will be vital in expanding our client coverage," stated Academy's President Phil McConkey.
About Academy Securities
Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients' success. Academy is our nation's first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Dallas, Austin, Louisville, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005376/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.