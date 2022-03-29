ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Technological Advancements, Global Increase in Water & Sanitation PPPS, Rising Concerns Toward Waterborne Diseases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 29, 2022 6:27 AM | 5 min read

The "Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wastewater treatment plant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

The expansion of industries necessitates a large amount of water for production and other functions. Sectors such as oil and gas, food and beverage, agriculture, and pulp and paper need water for several processes. Increasing water demand by industrial end-users is estimated to increase the demand for wastewater treatment plants.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET SEGMENTS

In 2021, the agriculture wastewater treatment segment accounted for a 6.34% share of the market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 47.95% in terms of revenue by the end of 2027.

Physical treatment technology has grown substantially due to the advantages it provides in wastewater treatment. Currently, physical treatment is the most preferred treatment method in wastewater treatment plants. Processes such as screening, sedimentation, and skimming are used to eradicate solids.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global wastewater treatment plant market is highly developed in APAC, Europe, and North America, owing to the growing use of wastewater treatment plants, extensively for eradicating contaminants from water in industrial applications and increasing demand for wastewater treatment plants within the textile industry. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are high potential markets with enough opportunities for growth.

The wastewater treatment plant market in the Middle East and Africa region was valued at $13.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% to reach $18.56 billion by 2027.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia.

Customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the market to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings. Companies are progressively providing integrated solutions and continuing support to help their customers' businesses succeed.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

  • Energy Efficient Wastewater Treatment Plants
  • Impact of Wastewater Treatment 4.0
  • Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Plants
  • Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization
  • Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Rising Concerns Toward Waterborne Diseases

7.1.2 Wastewater Treatment Equipment

7.1.3 Government Regulations

7.1.4 Trends in Wastewater Treatment Industry

7.2 Impact of COVID-19

7.3 Historical Data

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Energy-Efficient Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.2 Biogas Production in Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.3 Wastewater Treatment 4.0

8.4 Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Plants

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Population & Rapid Urbanization

9.2 Limited Availability of Freshwater

9.3 Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations

9.4 Global Increase in Water & Sanitation PPPS

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Discharge of Dense Brine as Waste

10.2 Technical Challenges in Designing Systems Due to Varying Parameters

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Effluent Wastewater Treatment Plant

12.4 Sewage Treatment Plant

12.5 Agriculture Wastewater Treatment Plant

12.6 Leachate Wastewater Treatment Plant

13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Physical Treatment

13.4 Biological Treatment

13.5 Chemical Treatment

13.6 Electrochemical Treatment

14 Treatment System

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Centralized

14.4 Decentralized

15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Industrial

15.4 Municipal

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

Companies Mentioned

  • Suez
  • Veolia
  • Evoqua Water Technologies
  • Fluence
  • Organica Water
  • BioKube
  • BioMicrobics
  • Dupont
  • ECOfluid
  • Epuramat
  • FilterBoxx
  • Hydroswiss
  • Kemisan
  • TMW
  • Bioxica
  • ATB Water
  • TopolWater
  • Afmitech Friesland
  • Xylem
  • KUBOTA Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi8vrv

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.