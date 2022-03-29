Insights on the Neuro-Gaming Technology Global Market to 2027 - Education Segment to Witness Significant Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Neuro-Gaming Technology Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Neuro-Gaming Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
Key Market Trends
Education Segment to Witness Significant Growth
- Psychologists and game developers have been working together, primarily to create games that can help in boosting the brain's function and also provide therapeutic benefits to all those people that are suffering from depression and other mental health disorders. Vendors in the market are putting efforts to make games for the healthcare industry.
- For instance, Akili Interactive has built a standard iPad game that can measure the differences in brain activity between a normal child and the one with ADHD or autism. The company has also mentioned that the game measures 65 different pieces of data every second through the gameplay itself. Moreover, the company also says that the game collects clear signatures that come out of the game which can tell exactly the cognitive deficits of the user.
- According to the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), in 2019, 11% of the employees in the games industry in the United Kingdom (UK) were neurodivergent. Employees diagnosed with dyslexia covered a share of 6%. 2% of the workers within the games industry had autism. In addition, according to the data NCHA, 9% of U.S. college students that reported ADHD as of fall 2019.
- Furthermore, the vendors in the market are also making games for the educational industry. For instance, Qneuro presented a game at the NeuroGaming Expo. It's an educational game called "Axon Infinity: Space Academy" which comes with a futuristic, outer space theme in which users can learn math skills and apply them while playing missions when fighting aliens. Also, with the usage of an EEG, the game can adapt and gets more difficult based on the users brain readings.
North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
- North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the Neuro-Gaming Technology Market over the forecast period owing to the early adoption of technologies, and the presence of a large number of innovative developers, operating in the market, which largely contributes to the growth of the Neuro-Gaming Technology Market.
- The increased adoption of video streaming apps on mobile devices and television to watch movies, TV shows, and live events, on-demand, has aided the Gaming industry in the country. As per ESA 2019 study, more than 164 million adults in the US play video games and three-quarters of all Americans have one gamer in their household.
- The continuous growth of the gaming industry is further driving the growth of the neuro-gaming technology market in the region. Increasing awareness among users and the rise in the adoption of advanced gaming technologies is expected to create new growth opportunities for the players in the neuro-gaming technology market in the region during the forecast period.
- Further, the market is expected to be spurred with the ability of the technology to integrate real-time brain monitoring with an aim to engage and entertain users while maximizing learning efficiency, particularly in children with disorders. The number of children suffering with disorders in the U.S. is on the rise. Neuro-gaming technology is capable of solving these issues and limit any further transition to more significant problems later in life.
- For instance, according to the estimates of The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every seven children (aged two to eight) are suffering from mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. They also estimated that one in every five children (aged 13 to 18) could experience a severe mental disorder at some point in their lives.
