Glaucoma Surgery Devices - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Glaucoma Surgery Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond. Aging population coupled with increase in incidence and prevalence of glaucoma globally is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss, and best preventive measure to stop the irreversible vision loss is drainage of fluids from the eyes. This is expected to increase sales of valved and non-valved drainage devices.

Glaucoma Surgery Devices have a long history of use in the US and European markets and are well established in emerging markets such as APAC and South America.

Each of the covered 39 countries' color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Glaucoma Surgery Devices and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Glaucoma Surgery Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analyst provides unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Glaucoma Surgery Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Venous Stents market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Countries covered:

United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Companies Mentioned

Glaukos Corp

AbbVie Inc

Alcon Inc

Johnson & Johnson

New World Medical, Incorporated

Aurolab

Eurazeo SA

Ivantis Inc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Nova Eye Medical Ltd

