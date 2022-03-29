LetsGetChecked to Acquire Veritas Genetics and Veritas Intercontinental to Unlock the Future of Personalized At-Home Healthcare

Leading healthcare solutions company adds whole genome sequencing to its at-home diagnostics and virtual care offering, enabling actionable genetic insights to guide a personalized customer care journey

Today, LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company, announced it will acquire Veritas Genetics Inc. and Veritas Intercontinental, pioneers in genomics that share a scalable platform enabling the rapid interpretation of genetic information from a single gene to the whole genome. These acquisitions signify a crucial advancement in LetsGetChecked's mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and enable both consumers and healthcare partners to be more proactive in healthcare management.

"Through these acquisitions, LetsGetChecked will leverage the power of whole genome sequencing to launch a full lifecycle of personalized healthcare, delivering the most comprehensive health testing and care solution on the market," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "By integrating Veritas Genetics' and Veritas Intercontinental's capabilities with LetsGetChecked's scalable diagnostic and virtual care infrastructure, we are able to turn comprehensive genetic insights into practical recommendations and lifestyle changes, guided by clinical experts."

Veritas Genetics was co-founded in 2014 by Dr. George Church, a renowned pioneer in genomics from Harvard Medical School and MIT. Veritas Genetics was the first company to provide whole genome sequencing at an affordable price. The platform and interpretation methodology used by Veritas Genetics enables an efficient and effective interpretation of the genome, empowering customers with a comprehensive genetic profile and clinical report.

"We are excited to be a part of LetsGetChecked, a leader in at-home and virtual care," said Mirza Cifric, CEO of Veritas Genetics. "The introduction of genetics into LetsGetChecked's vertically integrated, end-to-end platform will bring forth a very powerful and differentiated offering to the market."

Veritas Intercontinental was founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Veritas Genetics and has led the activity and development of Veritas outside of the United States, offering a wide range of genomic services.

"With this acquisition, LetsGetChecked and Veritas Intercontinental will partner to provide support and technological expertise to expand internationally through a full genetic and healthcare services portfolio, ranging from prenatal screening to predictive medicine," commented Javier de Echevarría, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritas Intercontinental. "With LetsGetChecked, we are able to expedite our mission to advance the clinical utilization of genomics in healthcare."

These acquisitions give LetsGetChecked access to whole genome sequencing as well as targeted panels and tests such as Pharmacogenomics (PGx), cancer screening, carrier screening, and maternal-fetal testing. LetsGetChecked will leverage these capabilities along with its existing diagnostic testing and virtual care model to enable consumers, employers, health plans, and other healthcare partners to use genetic information to guide personalized care, testing, and prevention.

"Our mission to deliver the benefits of whole genome sequencing to millions of individuals continues as part of the LetsGetChecked family. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to combine genetic testing with the broad spectrum of virtual and at-home care models offered by LetsGetChecked. I expect these acquisitions will change the future of personalized healthcare as we know it," said Dr. George Church, Co-Founder of Veritas Genetics.

LetsGetChecked's acquisition of Veritas Genetics and Veritas Intercontinental operations is expected to close in the first fiscal quarter of this year.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. The company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

To date, LetsGetChecked has delivered nearly three million tests and served more than 300 corporate customers with testing services and biometric screening solutions since it was founded in 2015.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

About Veritas Genetics

Veritas Genetics is an industry leader in making testing accessible and frictionless. Founded by genomics leaders from Harvard Medical School and MIT, including Dr. George Church, the company has received multiple awards, including CNBC's Disruptor50, MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Veritas Intercontinental

Veritas Intercontinental was created in 2018 by Javier de Echevarría (CEO), Dr. Luis Izquierdo (Chief Medical Officer), and Dr. Vincenzo Cirigliano (Chief Technical Officer) to lead the international expansion of the Veritas' brand and genetic services portfolio. Veritas Intercontinental offers whole genome and exome sequencing based analyses and genetic services for maternal-fetal medicine through large hospitals, specialized clinics and medical distributors in over 30 countries.

