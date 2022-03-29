Etisalat UAE, from e& Deploys Netcracker Edge Orchestration to Offer Advanced Private 5G Services

Solution Combines Edge Cloud Applications with 5G to Bring New Value to Vertical Markets

Netcracker and NEC Corporation announced today that e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) has deployed Netcracker Edge Orchestration to innovate with 5G and new edge services in vertical markets. Etisalat UAE, from e& will create new business value for its enterprise customers in the UAE by automating cloud-native 5G core resources and mission-critical multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications through hosting on distributed hyperscaler edge cloud platforms.

Etisalat UAE, from e& will initially target the industrial IoT market with a comprehensive range of managed cloud-based offerings for private 5G networks with 5G connectivity and specialized MEC applications. Enterprise customers can select services and network slices with guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) from a B2B portal. Netcracker Edge Orchestration then intelligently places the resources in the optimal edge cloud platform to meet stringent latency and performance requirements and ensures the rest of the network can support SLA service requirements. The solution automates the entire lifecycle of cloud services, 5G core CNFs, MEC applications and network slices across the edge domain and E2E network with a single pane of glass.

Etisalat UAE, from e& will use Netcracker Edge Orchestration to easily and rapidly expand its managed private 5G offerings into additional vertical markets. The unified operations environment includes MEC Application Orchestration and Platform Management, NFV Orchestration and Management, Service Orchestration and Slice Management, Active Resource Inventory, Assurance and AI/ML to automate any combination of resources on any type of edge cloud platform from design to deployment, optimization and assurance.

"From day one, our priority has been to find solutions that enable us to bring innovative and differentiating edge services to diverse vertical markets and ultimately transform the way our customers operate," said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Etisalat UAE. "With Netcracker's advanced Edge Orchestration solution, we can deliver our mission-critical edge services on demand and help customers from any industry to drastically increase their process efficiency, optimize business performance and unlock new opportunities."

"Etisalat UAE's expansion into managed private 5G services showcases their innovative vision of the future, and we are excited to help them make that vision a reality," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. "Our Edge Orchestration solution will help unlock significant 5G value by providing essential automation and agility for high-value MEC applications across distributed hyperscaler edge platforms."

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group's main business pillars. The telecom business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&'s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group's rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximizing value for the Group's various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximizing value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximizing shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

About Etisalat UAE, from e&

Etisalat UAE, from e& is the business pillar of e& that upholds the Group's rich telecoms heritage.

As the growth engine of the Group, Telecom is operated by Etisalat UAE in its home market and by its existing subsidiaries for its international operations. Bolstering its leadership position in telecoms, unlocking shareholder value, and delivering outstanding customer experiences are key areas of focus of Telecom, as it drives optimal business performance in the 16 markets where it operates and taps new market potentials through strong strategic partnerships.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance', Telecom's mission is to deliver life-enhancing experiences to all customer segments by ramping up innovative solutions, harnessing next-generation technologies and maintaining cutting-edge telecoms infrastructure offerings.

To learn more about our telecom business, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

