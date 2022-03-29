SCYTHE Announces Agenda & Speaker Line-up for Third Annual UniCon Conference

Free virtual conference for the security researcher and defender community to feature keynote address by Katie Nickels from Red Canary
SCYTHE, a leader in adversarial emulation, today announced its speaker lineup for the third annual UniCon Conference, a free conference for security researchers, developers, red, blue, and purple teams and digital forensics and incident responders, taking place virtually on April 8, next to National Unicorn Day (April 9).
This year's theme is "Collaboration", exemplifying UniCon's idea of togetherness tied to our commitment to create a better product by learning from partners and clients, and across security siloes. The conference will be virtual.
UniCon is a free conference for the entire purple team: security researchers, developers, red teamers, blue teamers, and digital forensics and incident responders. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the most magical, exciting, and interactive Cyber Conference of the year. Acclaimed speakers include Katie Nickels from Red Canary delivering the keynote, and speakers and panelists from The MITRE Corporation, OG&E, Tanium, Zoom, HackerOne, Norton LifeLock, and Plextrac.
In addition, author and intelligence analyst Nicole Hoffman will be launching her children's book "The Mighty Threat Intelligence Warrior" that celebrates a woman in STEM and introduces children to threat intelligence concepts through a whimsical medieval tale. She'll conduct a reading of the book, including a giveaway of 10 copies to random attendees.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of the most magical, exciting, and interactive Cyber Conference of the year. For more information about UniCon 2021 and to register, visit https://www.scythe.io/unicon2022.
About SCYTHE
SCYTHE provides an advanced attack emulation platform for the enterprise and cybersecurity consulting market. The SCYTHE platform enables Red, Blue, and Purple teams to build and emulate real-world adversarial campaigns in a matter of minutes. Customers are in turn enabled to validate the risk posture and exposure of their business and employees and the performance of enterprise security teams and existing security solutions. Based in Arlington, VA, the company is privately held and is funded by Gula Tech Adventures, Paladin Capital, Evolution Equity, and private industry investors. For more information email info@scythe.io, visit https://scythe.io, or follow on Twitter @scythe_io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005100/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.