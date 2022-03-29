Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market to 2027 - Size, Trends & Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, and By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market as a Service market was valued at US 1.99 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 6.09 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 14.96% from 2020-2027.

AIDC stands for Automatic identification and data capture, and it is a method for identifying and collecting data that can be entered into a computer without the need for human intervention. Magnetic stripes, bar codes, QR codes, biometrics, radio frequency identification, optical character recognition, smart cards, and voice recognition are among the technologies included in AIDC. Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) in healthcare allows users to collect data without making mistakes, resulting in better patient care by reducing the risk of medication errors.

Drivers:

The growth of the healthcare AIDC market can be attributed to a number of factors, including technological advancements and the increasing use of AIDC technologies in healthcare applications like inventory management, patient management, and asset management. In addition, the growing acceptance of advanced technologies such as biometrics, barcodes, and RFID, as well as their increased adoption in the healthcare supply chain, hospitals, and patient management, are driving demand for AIDC devices.

Restraints:

Despite the fact that AIDC-enabled devices are becoming more popular, there is still some apprehension about adopting new technologies. This, combined with the high cost of some AIDC devices, is limiting the growth of the healthcare industry's automatic identification and data capture market.

Impact of Covid-19

The healthcare industry is constantly evolving in order to keep up with increasing regulatory pressures while also maintaining a safe environment for patients and employees. The global impact of COVID-19 is highlighting the importance of automatic identification and data capture. These devices can help hospitals cope with the increased pressure brought on by the influx of patients. The rising number of patients and deaths as a result of COVID-19 will necessitate an increase in healthcare spending, which will likely boost the market for healthcare automatic identification and data capture.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation By Type: Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market is classified on the basis of Type into Magnetic Stripe Cards, Smart Cards, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems, RFID Products, and Biometric Systems.

Segmentation By Application: Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market is classified on the basis of Application into Clinical Application and Supply Chain Management.

Segmentation By Region: Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market is classified on the basis of Region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

