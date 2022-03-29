Global Syrups and Spreads to 2025 - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Syrups and Spreads - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Syrups & Spreads industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The syrups and spreads market consists of the retail sale of jams, jellies, preserves, molasses, savory spreads (sandwich fillers, meat paste, fish paste, and beef or yeast based spreads), sweet spreads (chocolate, honey, nut-based, and other sweet spreads), and syrups. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions have been made using constant annual average 2020 exchange rates.
- The global syrups and spreads market had total revenues of $34.7bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2016 and 2020.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2016-20, to reach a total of 5,164 million kg in 2020.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7% for the five-year period 2020-25, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $45.7bn by the end of 2025.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global syrups & spreads market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global syrups & spreads market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key syrups & spreads market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global syrups & spreads market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global syrups & spreads market by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global syrups & spreads market in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global syrups & spreads market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global syrups & spreads market?
