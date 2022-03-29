Global Data Integration Market to 2027 - Featuring IBM, Oracle and SAP Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Data Integration Market By Component, By Business Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Integration Market size is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The process of combining the data from various sources into a single unified view is called data integration. The data integration starts from the process of ingestion which includes various steps such as mapping, cleansing, transformation and ETL. Data integration helps the analytics tools in producing actionable and effective business intelligence. The data integration market includes data integration of services and tools which are used for combining the data from separate sources and delivering the integrated data.

The focus of data integration solutions is shifting towards cloud-based integration solutions for the users. This is because a number of organizations have shifted to a private or public cloud. Moreover, the providers of cloud-based services and solutions including Microsoft, IBM, and SAP are focused on designing the cloud software which includes the on-premise application.

In the modern era, a rise in the demand for cloud computing technology can be seen. This is because it helps in collecting data from separate sources like distributed servers, remote sensors, and the web. Also, with the help of that data, the organization can get valuable insight. There is a need to have advanced big data integration tools in order to capture & integrate the massive amount of data collected from different internal as well as external sources. Such tools can efficiently fulfill the need of an organization by permitting the organization to strengthen the data pool by integrating from the cloud as well as on-premise data transferred to the cloud.

Data plays an important role in the organization due to the ever-increasing volume of data that is collected from different sources. Most business organizations are willing to adopt different strategies in order to use the data for their benefits.

Market Growth Factors:

Reduce the operational cost

By implementing an efficient integration platform, the organization is not required to waste resources on managing individual software which ultimately reduces the cost. Also, the use of data integration reduces maintenance costs. An efficient data integration technology enables the business organization to empower their systems to work to provide a better experience instead of wasting money and other resources on incapable technologies.

Rise in technological advancements

The continue development in the world is leading towards the rising demand for more advanced technologies in order to facilitate different types of tasks. Also, with the widening customer base as well as expansion of the regional markets, many organizations are struggling to deal with the broad data sources. With the arrival of big data technology, enterprises are well aware of the advantages of implementing big data and are thus investing in data integration technologies.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Poor Security and performance

The security of confidential information is the topmost priority of any organization. Organizations are required to be sure that their data is stored on a secure platform. However, there is the risk of not having proper security for the organization using data integration tools. The data can be easily accessed from anywhere when it comes to the use of cloud-based data integration tools. This easy accessibility has benefits but also involves the risk of loss of revenue, data leakage, loss of trade licenses, data breach, loss of organizational reputation, government penalties & lawsuits.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Tools and

Services

By Business Application

Marketing

Sales

Operations

HR and

Finance

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

Healthcare & Life Sciences

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail & Ecommerce

Government and

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Precisely (Clearlake Capital Group)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Talend S.A.

Software AG

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

Informatica, LLC

