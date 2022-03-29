Global Data Integration Market to 2027 - Featuring IBM, Oracle and SAP Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Data Integration Market By Component, By Business Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Integration Market size is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The process of combining the data from various sources into a single unified view is called data integration. The data integration starts from the process of ingestion which includes various steps such as mapping, cleansing, transformation and ETL. Data integration helps the analytics tools in producing actionable and effective business intelligence. The data integration market includes data integration of services and tools which are used for combining the data from separate sources and delivering the integrated data.
The focus of data integration solutions is shifting towards cloud-based integration solutions for the users. This is because a number of organizations have shifted to a private or public cloud. Moreover, the providers of cloud-based services and solutions including Microsoft, IBM, and SAP are focused on designing the cloud software which includes the on-premise application.
In the modern era, a rise in the demand for cloud computing technology can be seen. This is because it helps in collecting data from separate sources like distributed servers, remote sensors, and the web. Also, with the help of that data, the organization can get valuable insight. There is a need to have advanced big data integration tools in order to capture & integrate the massive amount of data collected from different internal as well as external sources. Such tools can efficiently fulfill the need of an organization by permitting the organization to strengthen the data pool by integrating from the cloud as well as on-premise data transferred to the cloud.
Data plays an important role in the organization due to the ever-increasing volume of data that is collected from different sources. Most business organizations are willing to adopt different strategies in order to use the data for their benefits.
Market Growth Factors:
Reduce the operational cost
By implementing an efficient integration platform, the organization is not required to waste resources on managing individual software which ultimately reduces the cost. Also, the use of data integration reduces maintenance costs. An efficient data integration technology enables the business organization to empower their systems to work to provide a better experience instead of wasting money and other resources on incapable technologies.
Rise in technological advancements
The continue development in the world is leading towards the rising demand for more advanced technologies in order to facilitate different types of tasks. Also, with the widening customer base as well as expansion of the regional markets, many organizations are struggling to deal with the broad data sources. With the arrival of big data technology, enterprises are well aware of the advantages of implementing big data and are thus investing in data integration technologies.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Poor Security and performance
The security of confidential information is the topmost priority of any organization. Organizations are required to be sure that their data is stored on a secure platform. However, there is the risk of not having proper security for the organization using data integration tools. The data can be easily accessed from anywhere when it comes to the use of cloud-based data integration tools. This easy accessibility has benefits but also involves the risk of loss of revenue, data leakage, loss of trade licenses, data breach, loss of organizational reputation, government penalties & lawsuits.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Tools and
- Services
By Business Application
- Marketing
- Sales
- Operations
- HR and
- Finance
By Deployment Type
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By End User
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Government and
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Precisely (Clearlake Capital Group)
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Talend S.A.
- Software AG
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)
- Informatica, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwoa12
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005545/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.