Worldwide Translation Management Software Industry to 2025 - Exponential Increase in the Volume of Data is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Translation Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the translation management software market and it is poised to grow by $1.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period.

The report on the translation management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by exponential increase in the volume of data and increased dependency on the internet.

The translation management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the easy development and deployment of digital advertisements as one of the prime reasons driving the translation management software market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Across Systems GmbH

Alphabet Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

ICD Translation Inc.

Lingotek Inc.

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Smartling Inc.

TextUnited GmbH

Welocalize Inc.

The report on translation management software market covers the following areas:

Translation management software market sizing

Translation management software market forecast

Translation management software market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

