Insights on the Train Collision Avoidance System Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The publisher has been monitoring the train collision avoidance system market and it is poised to grow by $7.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period.

The report on the train collision avoidance system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of high-speed rail by emerging economies and rising need for safety in railways.

The train collision avoidance system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in government initiatives and long-term projects as one of the prime reasons driving the train collision avoidance system market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

ALSTOM SA

Becker Mining Systems AG

Harsco Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Intelligence on Wheels IoW GmbH

Kernex Microsystems India Ltd.

Rail Vision Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Thales Group

Wabtec Corp

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Freight trains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Passenger trains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

