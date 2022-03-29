Global Mechanical Locks Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Allegion, Draper Tools and Spectrum Brands Holdings Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mechanical Locks Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the mechanical locks market and it is poised to grow by $2.52 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period.
The report on the mechanical locks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from emerging economies and the growing need for safety and privacy.
The mechanical locks market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the ease of use when compared to digital lock as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical locks market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG
- Allegion Plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Codelocks Ltd.
- Draper Tools Ltd.
- Edilportale.com SpA
- EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH
- Serrature Meroni SpA
- SFPI Group
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
The report on mechanical locks market covers the following areas:
- Mechanical locks market sizing
- Mechanical locks market forecast
- Mechanical locks market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
