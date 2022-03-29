GCC Camel Milk Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape Report 2021 Featuring Camelicious, Desert Farms, Al Ain Farms, Al Rawabi Dairy Co, & Almarai - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "GCC Camel Milk Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GCC camel milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 1.8% during 2022-2028. This report on GCC camel milk market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the GCC camel milk market by segmenting the market based on product type, packaging, distribution channel and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the camel milk market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Report Scope
Market Drivers
- Rising Health Awareness
- Growing Popularity of Camel Dairy Products
Market Challenges
- High Cost of Camel Milk
- High Initial Costs and Maintenance
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2019
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Phase I
1.4.2 Phase II
1.4.3 Phase III
1.5 Assumptions
2. Key Insights
3. GCC Camel Milk Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
4. GCC Camel Milk Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market Size
4.3 Market Forecast
4.4 Impact of COVID-19
5. GCC Camel Milk Market by Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Raw Milk
5.3 Pasteurized Milk
5.4 Flavoured Milk
5.5 Milk Powder
5.6 Infant Formula
5.7 Others
6. GCC Camel Milk Market by Packaging
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cartons
6.3 Bottles
6.4 Jars
6.5 Cans
7. GCC Camel Milk Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supermarket
7.3 Hypermarket
7.4 Speciality Stores
7.5 Online Stores
7.6 Others
8. GCC Camel Milk Market by Country
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bahrain
8.3 Kuwait
8.4 Oman
8.5 Qatar
8.6 Saudi Arabia
8.7 UAE
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Scenario
12.2 Company Profiles
- Camelicious
- Desert Farms, Inc.
- Al Ain Farms
- Al Rawabi Dairy Company
- Almarai
