Global Stadium Lighting Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Panasonic, General Electric, LG Electronics, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel, CREE, Eaton, Musco Sports Lighting, & Philips Lighting - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Stadium Lighting Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stadium lightings are the high intensity artificial light which illuminates indoor as well as outdoor playing fields. These are widely used in sports, live events or concerts as stage lighting.
The rise in demand for various sports like Cricket, FIFA Football is expected to drive the global stadium lighting market during this forecast period.
Global Stadium Lighting Market Drivers
Upcoming National and International sports events will increase the demand for stadium lighting which is expected to boost the growth of global stadium lighting market.
Furthermore, reducing cost of LEDs will have the positive impact on global stadium lighting market growth. Moreover, reduction in lifecycle operating costs of stadium is expected to propel the global stadium lighting market growth.
In addition to that, enhancing experiences of fans using LEDs will fuel the global stadium lighting market growth.
Global Stadium Lighting Market Restraints
However, high cost of equipments is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global stadium lighting market growth.
Also, Lack of Standardization will affect the growth of global stadium lighting market. Furthermore, rapidly increase in product testing cost is expected to hamper the global stadium lighting market growth.
Global Stadium Lighting Market Key Players
- Panasonic
- General Electric
- LG Electronics
- Hubbell
- Acuity Brands
- Zumtobel Group
- CREE
- Eaton
- Musco Sports Lighting
- Philips Lighting.
Global Stadium Lighting Market Taxonomy
By Solution Set-Up
- Indoor Set-Up
- Outdoor Set- Up
By Installation Type
- New Installation
- Retrofit Installation
By Offerings
- Services
- Control Systems
- Lamps & Luminaries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Stadium Lighting Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast
3. Market Background
4. Global Stadium Lighting Market Snapshot
5. Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Solution Set-Up
6. Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Installation Type
7. Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Offerings
8. Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Region
9. North America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
10. Europe Stadium Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
11. Asia Pacific Stadium Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
12. Latin America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
13. Middle East & Africa Stadium Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
14. Competition Analysis
15. Company Profiles
