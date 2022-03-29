Global Methanol Markets Report 2022-2027 - Focus on Packaging (Pet Bottles), Pharmaceuticals, Solvents, Paints & Coatings, Electronics, Construction, Automotive - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Methanol Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Methanol is produced by using natural gas, coal, oil, or renewable resources such as landfill gas and biomass as a feedstock. Methanol is an alternative for to fuel in the transportation industry owing to high octane rating and good blending properties.
It is classified into various derivatives such as Gasoline, Formaldehyde, Methanol to Olefins/Methanol T0 Propylene (MTO/MTP), Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Acetic Acid, Dimethyl Ether (DME), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Biodiesel, and Others.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand for petrochemical products in various sectors is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global methanol market growth. Furthermore, growing construction and automotive industries will increase demand for methanol globally, over the forecast period.
Moreover, expanding petrochemical sector in various region such as North America and Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of global methanol market.
In addition to that, high demand for methanol based fuel in market will fuel the methanol market growth during this forecast period. Increase in usage of methanol in production of Olefins Using MTO will drive the methanol market growth.
Market Restraints
However, availability of alternatives such as ethanol fuel or bio ethanol is expected to hamper the global methanol market. Also, hazardous impact on health will affect the global methanol market.
Market Key Players
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Methanex Corporation
- SABIC
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
- Methanol Holdings Limited (MHTL)
- Valero Marketing
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. (MGC)
- Supply Company
- Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC)
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd
Market Taxonomy
By Feedstock
- Coal
- Natural Gas
- Others
By Derivatives
- Gasoline
- Formaldehyde
- Methanol to Olefins/Methanol to Propylene (MTO/MTP)
- Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)
- Acetic Acid
- Dimethyl Ether (DME)
- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
- Biodiesel
- Others
By End User
- Packaging (Pet Bottles)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Solvents
- Paints & Coatings
- Electronics
- Construction
- Automotive
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Methanol Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast
3. Market Background
4. Global Methanol Market Snapshot
5. Global Methanol Market Analysis, By Feedstock
6. Global Methanol Market Analysis, By Derivatives
7. Global Methanol Market Analysis, By End User
8. Global Methanol Market Analysis, By Region
9. North America Methanol Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
10. Europe Methanol Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
11. Asia Pacific Methanol Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
12. Latin America Methanol Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
13. Middle East & Africa Methanol Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
14. Competition Analysis
15. Company Profiles
