New Ramsey Solutions Study Confirms Americans Are Struggling With Mental Health, Relationships and Stress

The struggle is real. The pandemic, the rising cost of living in an unstable economy, and daily images of war on our televisions have taken a toll on many Americans. One poll conducted by Suffolk University and USA Today showed that most registered voters believe we are in a full-blown mental health crisis, USA Today reported in January 2022.

The State of Mental Health study conducted by Ramsey Solutions in 2022 reveals a number of challenges weighing heavily on people, including lack of friendships and connection, poor sleeping and eating habits, money problems, grief and self-doubt. While an overwhelming majority (90%) of U.S adults surveyed believed taking care of their mental health is important, only 29% have seen a professional counselor or therapist.

"Our bodies are screaming for attention," mental health expert Dr. John Delony said. "I'm not surprised by the study's findings. We don't feel safe, we don't feel connected, and we feel out of control. We've stopped doing things that keep us well. My mission in life is to help people understand they're worth creating new habits. They're worth taking better care of themselves. They're worth being well."

The study also focused on relationships and intimacy. A large number (82%) said their friends and the people they spend the most time with don't know them deeply. Sixty-eight percent of people said they have three or fewer close friends — and 30% wished they had more. Nearly half (47%) of couples admitted to struggling with sexual intimacy. And 40% of people reported struggling with emotional intimacy with their spouse.

Additional key survey findings include:

More than half (54%) of Americans said they don't have a friend they feel comfortable calling in the middle of the night for an emergency.

On average, people said they have three times more social media accounts than groups they belong to in real life.

Neary half (47%) of those surveyed said they experienced at least some grief in the past year — and 18% called it a significant amount of grief.

One out of 2 said they experience stress on a daily basis.

Sixty-three percent of the population said personal finances and money are their leading cause of stress.

Women were nearly twice as likely as men to cite money as a significant cause of stress in the last month.

Other drivers of stress included physical health (57%), job/career (49%), kids and family (47%) and social media — where more than half of Generation Z (67%) and millennials (54%) said they often compare themselves to the people they follow.

The full study can be found here.

About The State of Mental 2022

The State of Mental Health 2022 is a research study of 1,001 U.S adults conducted by Ramsey Solutions to gain an understanding of their behaviors and attitudes related to their mental health, relationships and wellness. The nationally representative sample was fielded Feb.15-19, 2022, using a third-party research panel.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using biblically based, commonsense principles and education. Every day, Ramsey Solutions reaches millions with nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, No. 1 national bestselling books, products and courses, and industry-renowned podcasts and video channels. Ramsey Solutions' world-class speakers and authors give inspiration, practical advice and hope to audiences across the country. Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 1,000 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

About Dr. John Delony

Dr. John Delony is a national bestselling author, mental health and wellness expert, and host of "The Dr. John Delony Show." He holds two Ph.D.s – one in counselor education and supervision and another in higher education administration. Before joining Ramsey Solutions, Dr. Delony spent two decades working as a crisis responder and professor, researcher and senior leader at multiple universities, a professor and researcher, and crisis responder. Now as a Ramsey Personality, he teaches people how to reclaim their lives from the madness of the modern world. Follow John on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or online at johndelony.com.

