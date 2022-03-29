Panini's Fingerprint Authentication System Receives Appendix F Certification From the FBI

BioCred listed among devices in compliance with the federal agency's most demanding fingerprint-related standard

Panini S.p.A., a global payments technology provider, has received certification from the Federal Bureau of Investigation – FBI – to the Next Generation Identification (NGI) Image Quality Specifications (IQS), according to the Appendix F standard, for its new fingerprint-based biometric authentication system.

Appendix F, according to the Bureau's Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS), is the most demanding standard for fingerprints issued by the FBI. It requires rigorous image quality conditions, focusing on the human fingerprint comparison and facilitating one-to-many matching operations by large-scale machines. Appendix F certified fingerprint scanners must meet and exceed stringent specifications in reproducing the fingerprint pattern, such as gray range, signal-to-noise ratio and geometric accuracy.

The certification ensures that certified products meet or exceed minimum FBI interoperability standards – meaning that fingerprints collected by using one device can be compared with those collected on another certified device – and will work with the NGI System, considered the world's largest and most efficient electronic repository of biometric and criminal history information. More specifically, Panini has chosen this technology for in-person customer authentication, to guarantee secure transactions while meeting user expectations for speed and convenience. Appendix F FAP 45 level allows the detection of multiple fingerprints simultaneously, reducing the likeliness of possible sequencing mistakes. The process also certifies that the scanner has successfully tested the sunlight effect on image quality.

The achievement of this certification is a strategic initiative for Panini, who has been broadening its focus from check imaging (and related anti-fraud elements) to secure identity applications. This accomplishment is a milestone in the R&D team's journey to advance new technologies which can be integrated into future products, as testified by the BioCred concept unveiled in late 2021 in Trustech (Paris). With a unique and patented approach, BioCred combines convenience, security and privacy, and does not force users to hastily discard any identification and authentication methods they may have been previously using.

"Our company is positioned to address a growing market opportunity with innovative applications, so we are working closely with certification bodies, making sure we do things the right way from the very start to quickly earn the legitimacy our brand deserves. The FBI certification ensures that our upcoming solutions in fingerprint biometrics comply with the highest standards and fully meet market expectations in terms of quality and reliability" – states Pierpaolo Bubbio, R&D Director at Panini.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over 75 years. Panini has a rich history of innovation, resulting in market leading solutions based on state-of-the-art engineering and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini improves customer efficiency and fraud prevention via trusted and innovative technologies for check truncation and secure identity. The company's scalable check imaging systems address the complete range of distributed capture opportunities, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of scanners, and their expanding portfolio of secure identity technologies includes reliable, user-friendly options for identity verification and authentication. Panini operates on a global scale and has a direct subsidiary in Dayton (OH), USA to cover strategic North American markets.

