GC Pharma Changes Its Name to "GC Biopharma"

GC Pharma (006280.KS) today announced that it has completed its corporate brand name change to GC Biopharma to solidify its identity as a biopharmaceutical company in the global healthcare industry. GC Biopharma Corp. will be legal name for the company as a complete entity to align with the new brand.

Over the last 50 years, GC Biopharma has grown into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a rich heritage of vaccine and plasma protein businesses. While preserving its heritage, GC Biopharma will focus its importance on developing rare diseases pipelines for maximizing its value of improving more patients' lives worldwide.

"This is a major milestone for the company that offers a solid foundation to pursue global leadership and sustainable growth," said EC Huh, Ph.D., President of GC Biopharma.

The new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across the company's products throughout the calendar year of 2022.

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

