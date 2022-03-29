GC Pharma Changes Its Name to "GC Biopharma"

GC Pharma (006280.KS) today announced that it has completed its corporate brand name change to GC Biopharma to solidify its identity as a biopharmaceutical company in the global healthcare industry. GC Biopharma Corp. will be legal name for the company as a complete entity to align with the new brand.
Over the last 50 years, GC Biopharma has grown into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a rich heritage of vaccine and plasma protein businesses. While preserving its heritage, GC Biopharma will focus its importance on developing rare diseases pipelines for maximizing its value of improving more patients' lives worldwide.
"This is a major milestone for the company that offers a solid foundation to pursue global leadership and sustainable growth," said EC Huh, Ph.D., President of GC Biopharma.
The new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across the company's products throughout the calendar year of 2022.
About GC Biopharma
GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.
