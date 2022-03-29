Sense Appoints Michael Jones as Chief Financial Officer

Key Appointment as Company Launches Instrument-Free Molecular Product

Global molecular diagnostics innovator, Sense Biodetection (Sense), today announced the appointment of Michael Jones as chief financial officer (CFO). Mr. Jones joins Sense with over 25 years of finance experience across several industries, including medical devices, software, global manufacturing, internet, and telecommunications. The appointment coincides with the Company's initial commercialization of the Veros™ rapid, instrument-free molecular platform. The CE marked Veros COVID-19 test, the first on the platform, provides healthcare professionals with lab quality, point of care molecular results in about 15 minutes without an auxiliary machine or reader.

"Michael's extensive financial and transactional experience across a number of industries, including healthcare and technology, will be a huge asset to Sense as we enter the commercialization phase of our corporate development. I'm excited to welcome Michael to Sense and look forward to his contribution to our future growth," said Timothy I. Still, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently Mr. Jones held the position of Vice President of Finance at Cytek Biosciences, where he led the company through a successful IPO in July of 2021. Prior to that at Varian Medical Systems, he was Senior Vice president, Financial Planning, and Analysis (FP&A) and before that, the divisional Chief Financial Officer of the Oncology Business Unit, a $3 billion subsidiary. In previous roles, Michael was Corporate Controller at Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, where he led their IPO process; Controller for the Americas at Yahoo and held several senior finance and controllership positions at Nortel Networks. He holds an MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a degree in accounting from Tulane University, and is a licensed CPA (inactive) in the state of California.

"The launch of its first product is a major milestone for Sense and I look forward to providing financial stewardship and supporting the team in its mission of redefining instrument free molecular diagnostic technologies," said Mr. Jones.

About Sense Biodetection

Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results through easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors, such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Earlybird Health, and Mercia Asset Management, Sense is growing rapidly as it prepares to launch Veros COVID-19 and build a portfolio of additional tests for other diseases. Sense recently received CE Marking in Europe for Veros COVID-19.

