ARITA PORCELAIN LAB Co., Ltd. Successfully Completes Japanese-made Shaving Brush by Well-established Kiln of Arita Ware

Presenting a new men's brand of Japanese traditional technology and modern luxury.

A well-established kiln of Arita ware that has continued to maintain traditions and innovate for over 200 years, Arita Porcelain Lab Co., Ltd. (called Arita Porcelain Lab below; head office: Nishimatsuura-gun, Saga) announces that it has successfully completed a shaving brush in collaboration with Kumanofude, a company whose brushes have continued to be used for fine decoration of Arita ware, as well as being loved by makeup artists worldwide.

For this endeavor, we developed a bowl and a shaving brush with a beautiful traditional Arita ware design on the handle. We are pleased to announce that the shaving brush is complete! In the USA, where men's cosmetics are high-profile, we are promoting it as a men's brand made by a well-established kiln of Arita ware.

Men with healthy and clean skin make a good impression. As part of attractive men's personal grooming, keeping beard and skin in good condition impacts favorability, sometimes even having an effect on work or romance. We recommend this Japanese-made shaving brush to men who are highly conscious of their appearance and health.

[Test marketing schedule for Arita porcelain Kumano brush]

Early summer 2022 test marketing in the United States

Autumn 2022 Test marketing in Japan

Developed product

We have developed four products: a men's facial cleansing brush (shaving brush), a whipping bowl, a soap bowl and a tray.

We matched our advanced techniques cultivated by tradition as a well-established Japanese manufacturer to modern lifestyles to make an Arita ware handle that is modern and luxurious. Since Arita ware is porcelain, it does not get dirty easily and feels fancy, making it an ideal material.

The brush hairs are natural badger, which dries naturally, and maintenance is easy.

This project has been adopted by the 2021 "JAPAN Brand Development Support Project" implemented by the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency of Japan.

Cooperation companies

CHIKUHODO Co., Ltd. https://www.chikuhodo.com/index.html

Crowdfunding Research Institute Co., Ltd. https://www.crafun.info/

ARITA PORCELAIN LAB Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1804, this brand presents modern and luxurious Arita ware matched to modern lifestyles, while keeping the over 200-year-old Arita ware tradition of Yazaemon alive. Pottery hand-crafted by experienced artisans and a new series that reimagines the traditional Arita design are both available. In recent years, we are also doing collaborative projects at exhibitions outside of Japan.

For more information, visit https://aritaporcelainlab.com/en/

3037-8 Kuromuta, Arita-cho, Nishimatsuura-gun, Saga Prefecture

