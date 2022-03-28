SOUTHWEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Southwest Airlines Co. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Southwest Airlines Co. LUV on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Southwest on February 19, 2020 with a Class Period from February 7, 2017 to June 25, 2019. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Southwest have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint, filed on February 19, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Southwest's operations were non-compliant with government maintenance and safety regulations; (ii) the foregoing issues were exacerbated by Southwest's undue influence over FAA officials and, consequently, lax regulatory oversight of the Company's operations; (iii) all of the foregoing significantly increased the safety risks to passengers traveling on Southwest flights and heightened governmental scrutiny into the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Southwest, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

