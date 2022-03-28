CLARIVATE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Clarivate Plc on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clarivate Plc CLVT on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Clarivate on January 24, 2022 with a Class Period from November 10, 2020 to February 2, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Clarivate have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

