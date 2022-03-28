FAT Brands Investigation: Robbins LLP Investigates FAT Brands Inc. (FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) on Behalf of Stockholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating FAT Brands Inc. FAT and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities law. Fat Brands purports to be a franchising company that acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants.
If you would like more information about our investigation of FAT Brands Inc.'s misconduct, click here.
What is this Case About: According to a class action complaint filed against Fat Brands, on February 19, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an article entitled "Family behind Fatburger under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, records show," which revealed investigations into the Company's CEO, Andrew Wiederhorn, and his COO son in connection with the Company. The article revealed that the CEO had "devised and executed a fraudulent scheme" to avoid paying taxes and received "millions of dollars in sham loans" through his companies. The article also noted "an alleged scheme to route millions of dollars of company money through American Express charges to a PayPal account bearing [Thayer Wiederhorn's] name." This scheme generated $250,000 in fees to PayPal "for no legitimate corporate purpose."
This is not the first time Andrew Wiederhorn has encountered legal trouble. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to charges of paying an illegal gratuity to an associate and filing a false tax return. He spent 15 months in prison and paid a $2 million fine.
On February 22, 2022, the Company filed with the SEC a Form 8-K announcing that the FBI had opened investigations in December 2021. On this news, FAT Brands stock fell.
Next Steps: If you acquired shares of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, you have legal rights.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against FAT Brands Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005923/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.