Blink CX Joins the Alida Partner Network to Deliver Innovative 'Customer-First' Experiences

Partnership will enable companies in the Philippines to uncover rich customer insights and maximize value from their CX initiatives

Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Blink CX, a technology-driven customer experience (CX) consulting company, has joined its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience solutions to organizations in the Philippines.

"Partnering with Alida will enable both companies to leverage on each other's strengths to deliver value to customers in the areas of Experience Management," said Darwin Clark Jacquez, COO & Vice President of Sales. "There is great synergy between Blink CX capabilities and Alida value propositions that will help companies build loyalty from its customers."

Blink CX specializes in helping organizations achieve a ‘customer-first' agenda to drive desired financial and operational outcomes. Through tailored advisory services, data science, and the access to global CX technology platforms, Blink CX is able to maximize the value of its customers' CX investments during every stage of the life cycle. With the implementation of the Alida TXM Platform and Blink CX's consultancy, customers will be able to address CX pain points and gain true actionable insights to ensure a strong growth momentum and long term business success.

"We are thrilled to work with a partner who is dedicated to innovation and strongly embodies what it means to put the voice of their customer first," said Steven Medeiros, SVP and General Manager, APAC, Alida. "We look forward to creating a strong partnership with Blink CX that will not only deliver industry-leading CX solutions, but also provide an end-to-end personalized experience that enables brands to achieve their desired growth results."

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida's software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

"We are happy to partner with Blink CX to offer organizations across APAC an exceptional solution to elevate their customers' experiences," said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida.

About Blink CX

Blink CX is a customer experience company focused on doing research, implementing and developing products relating to CX and data science. Blink CX specializes in helping organizations achieve a ‘customer first' agenda to drive desired financial and operational outcomes using CX Advisory services, Data Science, and global CX technology platforms.

For more information, visit blink-digital.com.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada over 20 years ago as Vision Critical, Alida now serves the globe with its visionary software and team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaCXM.

