Wire Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Newest Vertical CasaWire in Summer 2022 and Bolsters Its Advisory Board With the Addition of Amanza Smith

Digital platform will connect global consumers directly with the best in home décor brands

Wire Holdings, Inc. announces the expansion of its digital B2B2C marketplace platforms with the upcoming debut of CasaWire. After the success the company has had connecting the consumer with emerging and established brands in the fashion and beauty spaces, with the FashWire and GlossWire app and web-based shopping platforms, the next natural step, and what the market is demanding, is to focus on expanding into home décor and interior design.

Wire Holdings, Inc. team at Roth Capital Conference 2022: Saira Mehar, Amanza Smith, Kimberly Carney, Hooman Hamzeh. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am incredibly honored to have Amanza Smith join our Advisory Board," stated Kimberly Carney, Wire Holdings Founder and CEO. "Using the best technology and data, CasaWire will be the first B2B2C marketplace connecting the end consumer directly with a portfolio of home décor brands, giving them ways to discover the most highly curated products and access to leading industry tastemakers, including ‘Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith, whose first love is interior design."

Launching in the summer of 2022, CasaWire will build on the success of the FashWire and GlossWire verticals with highly curated home décor products and editorial spotlighting designers, artisans, and artists from around the globe. The marketplace will feature products from furniture to tabletop lighting, art and photography, and home fragrance. CasaWire's focus on product discovery will be supported by expert interior designer recommendations and access to leading industry tastemakers. The world's most coveted brands will be highlighted through designer and artist focused profiles, live links to their websites and social media support giving the consumer a 360-degree solution to explore the best pieces to decorate their homes with.

As an agent in the Oppenheim Group and a star on the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset, Amanza Smith has joined the Advisory Board of Wire Holdings. Prior to getting her real estate license, Amanza earned her degree in interior design from Indiana State University, became a home stager for Hollywood's elite and furthered her passion in the space selling real estate as an agent.

"On Selling Sunset I am able to showcase my passion for interior design, home staging and being a real estate agent and the truth is, all three go hand in hand," stated Amanza Smith, Furniture Design + Interiors Expert, Realtor Associate and Wire Holdings Advisory Board member. "CasaWire is exactly what I hear our luxury homeowners are craving, a direct way to access highly curated home and décor pieces in real time."

"Amanza not only understands what the consumer is seeking for their spaces from her experience viewing the best properties as a real estate agent, but her rich history in the interior design world gives her invaluable insight into understanding our mission of creating a seamless experience for the CasaWire user and the brands on the platform," continued Carney. "Her eagerness to learn all of the Wire Holdings verticals prior to the CasaWire launch has revealed something that truly sets us apart – the B2C shopping side which is powered by consumer preferences using personalization."

"What FashWire and GlossWire have done so effectively is provide the consumer an elevated marketplace to discover unique fashion and beauty brands," stated Susanah Zeffiro, Senior Client Partner, Beauty – Spotify and Wire Holdings Advisory Board member. "The shifts in recent years to remote working and a deeper attention to one's home environment is not a fleeting trend, so it's very exciting Wire Holdings is bringing the technology that's worked so well for fashion and beauty into the home design and decor space."

"We are thrilled to have Amanza Smith join our Advisory Board. CasaWire is a natural expansion as a vertical in the Wire Holdings portfolio as the company captures market share in the B2B2C space which our trend analysis is showing in terms of innovation and technology in the shopping sector," stated Deborah Weinswig, Founder and CEO, Coresight Research and Wire Holdings Advisory Board member. "Disrupting the traditional retail model is something Kimberly has been doing since day one when she launched FashWire and our market insight is showing that the next frontier is the home décor category, so the timing could not be better for bringing on Amanza Smith to our Advisory Board and the upcoming launch of CasaWire."

"I am incredibly excited to help lead the groundbreaking work of Wire Holdings, Inc. technology into this vibrant space where we can connect brands with our customers through our intelligent data driven platform," stated Hooman Hamzeh, Wire Holdings, Inc. Development Partner and DevelopingNow CEO. "With home continuing to be the epicenter of how consumers express their personal style, CasaWire's global marketplace is aiming to revolutionize the engagement between brands and consumers with disruptive data-driven solutions from both a B2B and B2C perspective. I look forward to working with Amanza Smith as we build the next generation platform for the furniture industry by merging data intel and consumer behavior insights."

CasaWire is set to launch in August 2022. If you would like additional information, please follow us on @casawirehome on Instagram for updates or email us at info@casawire.com.

About Wire Holdings, Inc.

Wire Holdings has two high-growth B2B2C platforms: FashWire and GlossWire. The company is redefining the way fashion and beauty brands interact with consumers by giving its customers a truly frictionless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. Both platforms are two-sided marketplaces with a mission to reframe the fashion and beauty industries by leveraging technology to provide consumers an opportunity to discover and shop worldwide fashion and beauty brands while delivering our brands critical real-time feedback. Through its market-leading apps and web-based platforms, FashWire and GlossWire customers can shop a curated edit of over 50,000 products, sourced from more than 600 global emerging and established brands. In summer of 2022, the company is launching CasaWire with the same compelling platform catering to the home and décor $700B global market, with a back-door wholesale B2B addition between manufacturers, interior designers and brands. The company is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, retail and tech spaces. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store.

