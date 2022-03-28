SchoolsFirst FCU Promotes Jose Lara to President

Supporting its priority on delivering World-Class Personal Service to Members
SchoolsFirst FCU announced changes to the executive leadership structure, splitting the current president/CEO position in two and promoting Jose Lara to president. Bill Cheney will continue to serve the Credit Union as Chief Executive Officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005884/en/
Jose Lara has been promoted to President at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lara has been with the Credit Union for nearly 30 years. He started as manager of the Placentia branch and most recently served as executive vice president, chief operating officer. Prior to SchoolsFirst FCU, Lara worked for a savings and loan as the vice president and manager of one of their largest branches.
This change in the leadership structure will help the Credit Union better serve the evolving needs of Members and teammembers. Additionally, the Credit Union announced the promotion of three senior leaders who will report directly to Lara: Carol Rose, executive vice president, Member service operations; Kevin Martin, executive vice president, strategic integration and Member experience; and Jim Phillips, executive vice president, chief information officer.
"Jose's commitment to the credit union movement, its principles, and his passion for championing our mission of delivering World-Class Personal Service and financial security will help lead our growing and thriving Credit Union. He is an extraordinary leader, and his vision and enthusiasm for our Members and teammembers will position us well for the future," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer.
For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.
About Schools First Federal Credit Union
SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2021, the Credit Union reported nearly $27 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.
